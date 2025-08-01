Why CM Punk Vs Gunther Deserves Summerslam 2025 Night One Main Event Spot?

Gunther and CM Punk headline SummerSlam Night One. But why this match over Roman Reigns'? Let's break it down.

When Roman Reigns isn't closing the show, there's often a major twist coming. WWE might be setting the stage for a shocking title change in the CM Punk vs. Gunther fight.

If Punk walks out as the new World Heavyweight Champion, it'll mark his first title reign since his return, making the moment a headliner-worthy payoff.

Seth Rollins is recovering from injury, but WWE has kept the timeline under wraps. That usually means something's brewing. If The Visionary makes his return during this match, possibly cashing in Money in the Bank, it'll overshadow every other moment from Night One. WWE may have picked this bout for that very reason.

Gunther's run as World Heavyweight Champion has brought prestige to the title. By putting his match with Punk in the spotlight, WWE is sending a message that they want to make the World Heavyweight Championship feel just as important as Roman's title. And who better than Punk and Gunther to pull it off?