Echostar Announces Financial Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Wireless: Net subscriber growth (+212K), improved churn (2.69%, an improvement of 24 basis points year-over-year), improved average revenue per user (ARPU) (4.1% year-over-year) and the highest prepaid ARPU in the industry.

Pay TV: Lowest DISH TV churn (1.29%) in over a decade (excluding the pandemic), growth in ARPU (+3% year-over-year) and increased viewership engagement (hours/viewer). Broadband & Satellite Services: Increased enterprise order backlog (future revenues) by 8% to $1.6B primarily through gaining share in the attractive Aero sector. ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The company's unabated focus on driving operational efficiencies, exceptional customer experiences and profitable growth investment continues to deliver results across the enterprise and reconfirms the company's plan to deliver positive Operating Free Cash Flow, as previously defined. EchoStar's assets across satellite, wireless, video, managed services and U.S.-based manufacturing led to improvements in many key metrics and reported total revenue of $3.72 billion for the second quarter 2025 and $7.60 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025. "EchoStar performed well in the second quarter and was in line with our high performance expectations," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "Our Retail Wireless business continues to make progress and we have now had five consecutive quarters of growth with our Boost Mobile brand. Our Pay-TV ARPU and churn rate improvement continues to impress, and our enterprise business is gaining ground globally within the aviation sector as the industry's only future-proof in-flight connectivity solution." Wireless Wireless consists predominantly of Boost Mobile and network wireless services, and delivered approximately $935 million in revenue for the second quarter.

Continued strong performance fueled by +212K subscriber net adds in Q2, closing the quarter with approximately 7.36 million total subscribers

Attracted and retained high-quality customers, contributing to a 24 basis point improvement in churn year-over-year

Mix in subscribers with higher priced plans and higher sales of value-added services drove 4.1% improvement in ARPU year-over-year – the highest pre-paid ARPU in the industry Boost Mobile Network rated best in 5G Reliability and 5G Coverage in Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas-Fort Worth; Detroit; Houston; Miami; New York City; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia; Raleigh, N.C; St. Louis; and its hometown market of Denver by OpenSignal Pay-TV Pay TV consists of DISH TV and Sling TV. Performance for Pay-TV delivered approximately $2.46 billion in revenue for the second quarter.

Continued focus on operational efficiency, higher priced programming packages per subscriber and improved user experiences helped increase ARPU (+3%)

Customer loyalty and high-quality subscribers further reduced DISH TV churn (1.29%) and drove a 10 basis point reduction in churn year-over-year Pay-TV closed the quarter with approximately 7.11 million subscribers Broadband & Satellite Services Broadband & Satellite Services consists predominantly of the Hughes enterprise and consumer family of brands and delivered approximately $340 million in revenue for the second quarter.

Announced membership in Airbus HBCplus program enhancing ability to serve airlines as a factory line fit option at Airbus

Approximately $1.6 billion contracted backlog revenue at the end of Q2 (+5% year-over-year) Broadband & Satellite Services closed the quarter with approximately 819,000 subscribers Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Revenue





















Pay-TV $ 2,462,249

$ 2,676,284

$ 5,000,976

$ 5,402,862 Wireless

934,631



892,728



1,907,406



1,806,734 Broadband and Satellite Services

339,780



394,011



710,438



776,597 All Other & Eliminations

(11,701)



(10,272)



(24,103)



(18,599) Total $ 3,724,959

$ 3,952,751

$ 7,594,717

$ 7,967,594























Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (306,132)

$ (205,591)

$ (508,801)

$ (312,967)























OIBDA





















Pay-TV $ 663,377

$ 753,001

$ 1,393,250

$ 1,508,511 Wireless

(451,980)



(394,439)



(867,044)



(757,935) Broadband and Satellite Services

67,699



82,392



153,402



161,679 All Other & Eliminations

551



1,202



240



57 Total $ 279,647

$ 442,156

$ 679,848

$ 912,312























Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including capitalized

interest related to regulatory authorizations)











Pay-TV $ 78,580

$ 54,006

$ 140,968

$ 111,918 Wireless

625,203



560,468



909,196



1,109,641 Broadband and Satellite Services

43,118



56,559



75,221



127,170

$ 746,901

$ 671,033

$ 1,125,385

$ 1,348,729

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and

Satellite Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 595,552

$ (772,948)

$ (36,738)

$ 726

$ (213,408) Depreciation and amortization



67,825



320,968



104,437



(175)



493,055 OIBDA

$ 663,377

$ (451,980)

$ 67,699

$ 551

$ 279,647































For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 667,752

$ (700,302)

$ (34,586)

$ 1,767

$ (65,369) Depreciation and amortization



85,249



305,863



116,978



(565)



507,525 OIBDA

$ 753,001

$ (394,439)

$ 82,392

$ 1,202

$ 442,156































































For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Pay-TV

Wireless

Broadband and Satellite Services





Consolidated Eliminations



(In thousands) Segment operating income (loss)

$ 1,248,982

$ (1,495,250)

$ (55,933)

$ 661

$ (301,540) Depreciation and amortization



144,268



628,206



209,335



(421)



981,388 OIBDA

$ 1,393,250

$ (867,044)

$ 153,402

$ 240

$ 679,848































For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024



























Segment operating income (loss)

$ 1,337,860

$ (1,345,470)

$ (74,140)

$ 1,137

$ (80,613) Depreciation and amortization



170,651



587,535



235,819



(1,080)



992,925 OIBDA

$ 1,508,511

$ (757,935)

$ 161,679

$ 57

$ 912,312

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."

OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.

The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended June 30, 2025, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Day, August 1, 2025, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at href="" target="_blank" echosta . To attend the call, please dial: (888) 484-6065 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13755124) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS ) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesONTM, and JUPITERTM brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)













As of

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets









Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,345,085

$ 4,305,393 Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities

184,012



150,898



Marketable investment securities

1,988,001



1,242,036 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $98,231

and $82,628, respectively

1,158,592



1,198,731 Inventory

375,118



455,197 Prepaids and other assets

771,171



655,233 Other current assets

94,247



88,255 Total current assets

6,916,226



8,095,743











Noncurrent Assets:









Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities

176,004



169,627 Property and equipment, net

8,773,656



9,187,132 Regulatory authorizations, net

40,029,923



39,442,166 Other investments, net

191,792



202,327 Operating lease assets

3,218,062



3,260,768 Intangible assets, net

66,903



74,939 Other noncurrent assets, net

509,831



505,985 Total noncurrent assets

52,966,171



52,842,944 Total assets $ 59,882,397

$ 60,938,687











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)









Current Liabilities:









Trade accounts payable $ 745,587

$ 740,984 Deferred revenue and other

638,989



650,940 Accrued programming

1,251,114



1,339,072 Accrued interest

308,917



352,499 Other accrued expenses and liabilities

1,675,958



1,804,516 Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations

1,053,230



943,029 Total current liabilities

5,673,795



5,831,040











Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:









Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion

25,401,688



25,660,288



Deferred tax liabilities, net

4,809,572



4,988,653 Operating lease liabilities

3,178,737



3,211,407 Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities

1,027,111



1,002,074 Total long-term obligations, net of current portion

34,417,108



34,862,422 Total liabilities

40,090,903



40,693,462











Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 156,299,276 and 155,048,676 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

156



155 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding

131



131 Additional paid-in capital

8,809,264



8,768,360 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(183,181)



(195,711) Accumulated earnings (deficit)

11,109,636



11,618,437 Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)

19,736,006



20,191,372 Noncontrolling interests

55,488



53,853 Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

19,791,494



20,245,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 59,882,397

$ 60,938,687



ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:





















Service revenue $ 3,540,107

$ 3,742,086

$ 7,146,263

$ 7,561,755 Equipment sales and other revenue

184,852



210,665



448,454



405,839 Total revenue

3,724,959



3,952,751



7,594,717



7,967,594























Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):





















Cost of services

2,461,631



2,507,478



4,893,829



5,064,660 Cost of sales - equipment and other

354,187



408,093



793,695



771,176 Selling, general and administrative expenses

629,494



595,024



1,227,345



1,219,446 Depreciation and amortization

493,055



507,525



981,388



992,925 Total costs and expenses

3,938,367



4,018,120



7,896,257



8,048,207























Operating income (loss)

(213,408)



(65,369)



(301,540)



(80,613)























Other Income (Expense):





















Interest income

65,369



13,929



130,898



44,391 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(279,232)



(81,166)



(565,287)



(180,574) Other, net

35,137



(91,498)



76,527



(117,608) Total other income (expense)

(178,726)



(158,735)



(357,862)



(253,791)























Income (loss) before income taxes

(392,134)



(224,104)



(659,402)



(334,404) Income tax (provision) benefit, net

85,290



16,646



149,277



18,571 Net income (loss)

(306,844)



(207,458)



(510,125)



(315,833) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

(712)



(1,867)



(1,324)



(2,866) Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar $ (306,132)

$ (205,591)

$ (508,801)

$ (312,967)























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B

common stock:





















Basic

287,505



271,592



287,012



271,555 Diluted

287,505



271,592



287,012



271,555























Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:





















Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar $ (1.06)

$ (0.76)

$ (1.77)

$ (1.15) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar $ (1.06)

$ (0.76)

$ (1.77)

$ (1.15)





ECHOSTAR CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

















For the Six Months Ended



June 30,



2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (510,125)

$ (315,833) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



981,388



992,925 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other



(64,831)



49,312 Non-cash, stock-based compensation



16,123



19,693 Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(174,719)



(35,300) Changes in allowance for credit losses



15,603



33,108 Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities



420



8,139 Other, net



115,365



125,969 Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities, net



(164,957)



52,971 Net cash flows from operating activities



214,267



930,984













Cash Flows From Investing Activities:











Purchases of marketable investment securities



(2,247,724)



(21,847) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



1,526,245



501,512 Purchases of property and equipment



(551,600)



(866,922) Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations



(573,785)



(481,807) Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits



-



(1,104) Sale of assets to CONX



-



26,719 Sale of Fiber business



47,207



- Other, net



(64)



(4,716) Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,799,721)



(848,165)













Cash Flows From Financing Activities:











Repayment of long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations



(46,272)



(52,758) Redemption and repurchases of term loans, convertible and senior notes



(456,049)



(951,170) Proceeds from issuance of convertible and senior notes



150,000



- Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium



(946)



- Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes



11,465



- Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan



6,994



1,832 Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo



-



(441,998) Other, net



(31,189)



2 Net cash flows from financing activities



(365,997)



(1,444,092)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



2,965



(3,701)













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



(1,948,486)



(1,364,974) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,593,804



1,911,601 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,645,318

$ 546,627

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

