Weekly Recap: 11 Health Press Releases You Need To See

By chewing a piece of gum for just five minutes, individuals can provide a viable sample for Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing and join the marrow registry - the first step toward potentially saving a life. The initiative will debut at Citi Field on August 1 during the New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game, where the Gift of Life team will distribute hundreds of kits to fans.From a small tissue sample, TSO 500 v2 assesses hundreds of genes across all variant classes and immuno-oncology biomarkers to facilitate therapy selection research. Research shows that when CGP is performed early in a cancer patient's diagnosis, it leads to better personalized treatment and outcomes."There is a significant unmet need in the treatment of patients with [alcoholic hepatitis] AH given the high mortality rate and that there are no currently approved treatments. We are very excited to add larsucosterol, an asset which has FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, to our pipeline," said Jonathan Sadeh M.D., M.Sc. as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Bausch Health.The research team found that flag football athletes had higher self-reported energy levels during the week than non-athletes, even when accounting for differences in physical activity. This led them to propose that flag football provided benefits to mental health, in addition to the physical and mental health benefits of athletic activity alone.With this financing, MapLight will advance its lead program, ML-007C-MA, through ongoing Phase 2 trials for schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis. The financing will also fund the exploration of other potential indications for ML-007C-MA, as well as the continued advancement of other clinical and preclinical pipeline programs.This technology simplifies the member experience by giving clarity about procedures and benefits that may be encountered and personalized care recommendations, all in one convenient location. At the core of Aetna Care Paths is a US patent-pending technology that delivers personalized recommendations for programs that will support members on their healthcare journey.The programs were selected to complement GSK's extensive Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation (RI&I) and Oncology pipeline, and assessed for their potential best- or first-in-class profiles. GSK will pay $500 million in upfront fees across the agreements.This comprehensive, industry-first dynamic health index includes sleep, exercise, stress, nutrition, and real-time updates based on the wearer's behavior. EnerQi shifts the conversation from "How did you sleep last night?" to "How energized are you right now, and what should you do next?"The 2025-2026 edition of Best Hospitals includes the regional evaluation of hospitals at both a state and metro level. This year, U.S. News recognizes 504 Best Regional Hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas that have demonstrated superior outcomes.This latest round of funding will support the advancement of ARTBIO's pipeline, including its lead program, AB001, for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, through Phase II clinical trials, and enable continued expansion of the company's supply chain.Simtra announced the purchase from Cook Group of a 65-acre property with more than 300,000 square feet of available space for expansion under-roof near its existing manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Indiana. Simtra is evaluating a project to design and install manufacturing lines at the site, including the company's first U.S.-based commercial-scale capacity for oncology-focused injectable drug products.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Can't-Miss Healthcare Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season continued this week and several must-read health industry earnings reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for AbbVie , Centene Corporation and InMode .

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire