Karnataka Open To 'Flexi Hour' 10-Hour Workday Plan With Labour Union Consent, Says Minister Santosh Lad

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Labour Minister Santosh Lad announced on Thursday that the state is open to implementing the central government's 'Flexi Hour' proposal, which extends the workday from 9 to 10 hours, provided it receives approval from industry heads, workers, and labour unions.

Speaking at a press conference at Vikas Soudha, Lad noted that while industries support the proposal, several labour unions have opposed it. As a result, the state government has chosen a balanced approach: it will neither impose the policy across the board nor reject it entirely.

Flexi Hour Policy Requires Union Consent

The central proposal permits specific industries to adopt a 10-hour workday under regulated conditions. Minister Lad clarified that any factory, company, or business interested in implementing this system must submit written consent from both its workers and labour unions.

The Labour Department will then examine the guidelines and hold stakeholder meetings before approving any application. Approval has already been granted to a few industries, including SA Industries, which submitted all required documentation.

'10-Hour Days Unscientific', Says Lad

Expressing his personal reservations, Lad stated that the model, which involves a 10-hour workday over 5 days, followed by 2 days off, is“unscientific” in the long run.

“A 10-hour workday might work for a week or ten days, but not year-round,” Lad said.

He cited discussions with industrialists and family members in the workforce, indicating that many workers are reluctant to voice opposition publicly. A final decision will be made after consulting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

TCS Faces Notice Over 12,000 Planned Layoffs

In a separate development, the minister revealed that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to lay off around 12,000 employees without notifying the state government.

“We have reached out to the company seeking an explanation,” Lad said, adding that official notice has been served. The Labour Department is reviewing the situation and monitoring further developments.