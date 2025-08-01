Escalade Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Domestic Live:
|
1-833-890-3250
|
International Live:
|
1-412-206-6441
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through August 15, 2025:
|
Domestic Replay:
|
1-844-512-2921
|
International Replay:
|
1-412-317-6671
|
Conference ID:
|
10201064
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this release contains the non-GAAP financial measure known as "EBITDA." A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is contained at the end of this press release. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Escalade uses to facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. Escalade believes the disclosure of EBITDA provides useful information to investors regarding its financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for the Company's U.S. GAAP measures of performance and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of an analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP and should be evaluated only on a supplementary basis.
ABOUT ESCALADE
Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends, create lasting memories, and play life to the fullest. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's distinct and acclaimed brands include GoalrillaTM in-ground basketball hoops; STIGA® tennis tables and accessories; Bear® Archery and archery equipment; Brunswick Billiards® tables and accessories; Accudart® darting; ONIX® pickleball; Lifeline® fitness products; and RAVE Sports® water recreation products. Escalade's products are available online and through leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's diverse and prominent brand portfolio, history, financials, and governance, please visit .
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Patrick Griffin
Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations
812-467-1358
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This report contains statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, capital actions or business. They usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "will likely result," "may," "are expected to," "is anticipated," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "projected," "intends to," or may include other similar words or phrases such as "believes," "plans," "trend," "objective," "continue," "remain," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," or similar verbs. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives; Escalade's plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; Escalade's ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs, a potential trade war with China and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; our international operations, including any related to political uncertainty and geopolitical tensions; Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade's ability to protect its intellectual property; Escalade's ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade's ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, terrorist attacks, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; the evaluation and implementation of remediation efforts designed and implemented to enhance the Company's control environment; the potential identification of one or more additional material weaknesses in the Company's internal control of which the Company is not currently aware or that have not yet been detected; Escalade's ability to control costs, including managing inventory levels; general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; continued listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market; the Company's inclusion or exclusion from certain market indices; Escalade's ability to obtain financing, to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing and to manage debt levels; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; the potential impact of actual or perceived defects in, or safety of, our products, including any impact of product recalls or legal or regulatory claims, proceedings or investigations involving our products; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; the potential impact of regulatory claims, proceedings or investigations involving our products; Escalade's use of estimates in its financial reporting as well as in its forward looking statements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.
|
Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$54,333
|
|
$62,526
|
|
$109,812
|
|
$119,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products sold
|
40,896
|
|
47,415
|
|
81,585
|
|
90,365
|
Selling, administrative and general expenses
|
10,249
|
|
10,063
|
|
20,820
|
|
20,764
|
Amortization
|
567
|
|
591
|
|
1,134
|
|
1,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
2,621
|
|
4,457
|
|
6,273
|
|
7,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(213)
|
|
(730)
|
|
(457)
|
|
(1,465)
|
Other income
|
51
|
|
3
|
|
82
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
2,459
|
|
3,730
|
|
5,898
|
|
6,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
634
|
|
886
|
|
1,454
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$1,825
|
|
$2,844
|
|
$4,444
|
|
$4,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.13
|
|
$ 0.21
|
|
$ 0.32
|
|
$ 0.33
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.13
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
$ 0.32
|
|
$ 0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ 0.30
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
|
All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information
|
June 30,
2025
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$10,422
|
$ 4,194
|
$ 362
|
Receivables, less allowance of $595; $694; and $489; respectively
|
41,926
|
48,768
|
47,829
|
Inventories
|
72,672
|
76,025
|
86,571
|
Prepaid expenses
|
2,449
|
4,372
|
2,461
|
Prepaid income tax
|
402
|
465
|
1,829
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
127,871
|
133,824
|
139,052
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
21,827
|
22,221
|
23,441
|
Assets held for sale
|
--
|
--
|
2,459
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,428
|
1,186
|
7,905
|
Intangible assets, net
|
24,703
|
25,838
|
27,456
|
Goodwill
|
42,326
|
42,326
|
42,326
|
Other assets
|
184
|
935
|
427
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$218,339
|
$226,330
|
$243,066
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 7,143
|
$ 7,143
|
$ 7,143
|
Trade accounts payable
|
14,120
|
11,858
|
12,798
|
Accrued liabilities
|
9,086
|
15,050
|
9,222
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
496
|
444
|
1,077
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
30,845
|
34,495
|
30,240
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long‐term debt
|
14,881
|
18,452
|
36,024
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
3,302
|
3,302
|
3,125
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
973
|
787
|
7,398
|
Other liabilities
|
--
|
297
|
297
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
50,001
|
57,333
|
77,084
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock:
|
|
|
|
Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Common stock:
|
|
|
|
Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding –
|
3,251
|
4,218
|
5,406
|
Retained earnings
|
165,087
|
164,779
|
160,576
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
168,338
|
168,997
|
165,982
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$218,339
|
$226,330
|
$243,066
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
All Amounts in Thousands
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$4,444
|
|
$4,619
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,501
|
|
2,751
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
225
|
|
325
|
Stock-based compensation
|
962
|
|
926
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
3
|
|
54
|
Common stock issued in lieu of bonus to officers
|
124
|
|
--
|
Director stock compensation
|
118
|
|
--
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
8,706
|
|
4,624
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
17,083
|
|
13,299
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(976)
|
|
(1,174)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
--
|
|
92
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(976)
|
|
(1,082)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
9,046
|
|
67,161
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(12,618)
|
|
(74,890)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(4,136)
|
|
(4,142)
|
Purchase of stock
|
(2,171)
|
|
--
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(9,879)
|
|
(11,871)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
6,228
|
|
346
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
4,194
|
|
16
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$10,422
|
|
$ 362
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flows Information
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
$428
|
|
$1,429
|
Income taxes paid, net
|
$1,689
|
|
$3,270
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
All Amounts in Thousands
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (GAAP)
|
$1,825
|
|
$2,844
|
|
$4,444
|
|
$4,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
213
|
|
730
|
|
457
|
|
1,465
|
Income tax expense
|
634
|
|
886
|
|
1,454
|
|
1,439
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,262
|
|
1,378
|
|
2,501
|
|
2,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$3,934
|
|
$5,838
|
|
$8,856
|
|
$10,274
