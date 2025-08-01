14 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

The new name represents the next chapter for the owner of iconic media brands including PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Verywell, Entertainment Weekly, and Southern Living. People Inc. boldly reflects the company's enduring commitment to content and experiences – made by people for people – that delight, inspire, teach, and entertain.Introducing the REESE'S OREO® Cup and the OREO® REESE'S Cookie-a two-way delicious mash-up between America's #1 Candy and #1 Cookie. Both will be available for presale starting on August 18 and will be available nationwide starting September 2025.Walmart earned the top spot on the Fortune Global 500 list for the 12th straight year, followed by Amazon, State Grid, Saudi Aramco, and China National Petroleum. The top 10 Fortune Global 500 companies generated over $370 billion in annual revenue, totaling $4.7 trillion."Our hiring and pay data are broadly indicative of a healthy economy," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Employers have grown more optimistic that consumers, the backbone of the economy, will remain resilient."PayPal is simplifying cross-border commerce for merchants by connecting an unmatched combination of cryptocurrencies, digital wallets, and merchants worldwide, while simultaneously reducing transaction fees by up to 90%.Created in close partnership with Netflix, Subway's Happy Place will let fans relive iconic scenes from the number one movie in the world on Netflix, play minigolf on a course inspired by the film's most memorable shots, cast appearances and more."Streaming & Studios" Company will be Warner Bros.; "Global Networks" Company will be Discovery Global. The leadership team at Warner Bros. includes David Zaslav, currently President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will serve as President and CEO. Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as President and CEO of Discovery Global.Ninety-four percent of Mars products sold in the U.S. are produced locally in the U.S. The $2B investment in U.S.-based manufacturing will enable increased capacity and further innovation across its diverse portfolio of brands.The award-winning actor has been named a Global Brand Ambassador in a multi-year partnership, a first for the visionary EV maker redefining what it means to 'Compromise Nothing'."Consumer confidence has stabilized since May, rebounding from April's plunge, but remains below last year's heady levels," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board. "In July, pessimism about the future receded somewhat, leading to a slight improvement in overall confidence.This playful collaboration brings together two beloved icons in a deliciously nostalgic mash-up that's as fun to display as it is to enjoy in your favorite recipes.Combining CyberArk's long-standing leadership in Identity Security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) with Palo Alto Networks' comprehensive AI-powered security platforms will extend privileged identity protection to all identity types including human, machine, and the new wave of autonomous AI agents.From July 1 through Aug. 31, Dove will donate $0.05 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for every Dove and Dove Men + Care item purchased at Walmart, supporting youth mentorship across the U.S.Late-night bites are becoming standard practice at most receptions, with studies showing that 90% of couples surveyed love the idea of a late-night snack at their wedding. Now, Pizza Hut is upping the ante with The After Pizza Cake sweepstakes: a three-tiered, over-the-top celebration crafted entirely from pizzas in the new Hut Lover's Line.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season continued this week and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for Boeing , Wingstop , Microsoft and Garmin .

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here .

SOURCE PR Newswire