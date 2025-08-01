Nintendo Quarterly Revenue More Than Doubles, Powered By Smashing Switch 2 Sales

Switch 2's record-breaking run was on display in Nintendo's latest quarterly results on Friday.

The Japanese company reported a whopping 132% rise in its fiscal first-quarter revenue to 572.3 billion Japanese yen ($3.8 billion). That handily beat analysts' estimate of 474.84 billion yen. Operating profit grew 4% to 56.9 billion yen ($378 million), also above expectations.

Nintendo said it sold over six million units of the Switch 2 in the seven weeks following its June 5 launch, and maintained its forecast to sell 15 million units in the current financial year ending March 2026.

The Switch 2 is a successor to the hugely popular original Switch, released in March 2017, which pioneered a hybrid design that allows playing both at home on a TV and on the move.

Fans from Tokyo to San Francisco had lined up for hours ahead of the launch, marking what has now become the hottest gadget release of the year so far.

In the U.S., Switch is available at Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), GameStop (GME), and through Nintendo's local online store.

In the June quarter, sales from Nintendo's dedicated video game platform business grew 142.5%, driven primarily by a higher price point for the Switch 2 compared to its predecessor.

Sales from Nintendo's intellectual property-related business declined 4.4% due to a decrease in revenue from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the company said.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Nintendo's U.S.-listed shares (NTDOY) shifted to 'bullish' from 'bearish' the previous day.

Despite the strong quarter, Nintendo maintained its revenue and operating profit guidance for its fiscal year ending March 2026, unchanged at 1.9 trillion yen and 320 billion yen, respectively.

While some analysts have described the outlook as conservative, the company's business remains vulnerable to headwinds from U.S. tariffs.

