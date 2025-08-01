Teacher's Alert Uncovers Child Marriage: 13-Year-Old Forced To Marry 40-Year-Old In Andhra Pradesh Groom, Mother Booked

Hyderabad: In a shocking case from Andhra Pradesh, Nandigama police have registered a case against a 40-year-old man who allegedly married a 13-year-old girl. The marriage reportedly took place in May, but the case only surfaced recently after the minor revealed the incident to her school teacher. The girl, who had rejoined school after a break, appeared emotionally disturbed, prompting concern from a teacher. When questioned, the girl confided that her mother had forced her into marriage two months ago. The teacher then took the girl to the police and filed a complaint.

Mother Arranged Marriage Through House Owner

According to the girl's statement, her father had passed away a few years ago. Her mother, who is the sole breadwinner, had asked their house owner to find a match for her daughter. The house owner introduced a 40-year-old man, and despite the girl's objections, the marriage was conducted in the presence of several attendees.

Police Book Multiple People Under Child Marriage Act

Based on the girl's complaint, police have booked the groom, the girl's mother, and others who witnessed or facilitated the marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

No Pocso Act Charges as No Sexual Abuse Confirmed

Police confirmed that charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were not filed, as there is no current evidence of sexual abuse. Only provisions under the Child Marriage Act have been applied.

As of now, none of the accused have been arrested. The case is under investigation, and authorities are expected to take further action soon.

Child Marriage Remains a Social Concern

Despite strict laws in place, incidents of child marriage continue to surface in parts of India. This case highlights the urgent need for awareness, community vigilance, and stronger enforcement of child protection laws.