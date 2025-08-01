Vivo V60 5G Coming To India On August 12: Expected Price, Processor And Camera Setup

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially announced the date of the next device's debut after announcing that it will be releasing its photography-focused Vivo V60 smartphone to India. The Vivo V60, which will formally replace the Vivo V50, which also made its debut earlier this year, will launch in India on August 12 at noon. Vivo has disclosed the device's official colour options, CPU, and other specifications before to debut.

Vivo V60: Colours and Expected Features

The Vivo V60 5G will be available in India in three colour options: Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold. The phone will have a curved back and a pill-shaped camera module, as is typical of Vivo's V series. The camera island bears the ZEISS insignia, and there is a distinct circular ring on the right, which is most likely the Aura Light seen on earlier models.

The quad-curved display and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance are verified features of the Vivo V60 5G. Vivo is finally planning to upgrade the processor on the V60, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM support, after three consecutive iterations of the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

The phone will feature 90W wired fast charging and have a 6,500mAh battery. Vivo's FunTouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15, will power it. The phone may sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED screen with 1600 nits of brightness in HBM, if leaks are to be believed. It could have UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4x type RAM. In terms of cost, the phone may be roughly in the same range as its predecessor, which is between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000.