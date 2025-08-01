Ingredion Incorporated Delivers Solid Second Quarter Results And Improves Full-Year Outlook
|2Q24
| 2Q25
|Reported Diluted EPS
|$ 2.22
|$ 2.99
|Impairment charges
|0.33
|(0.02)
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs
|0.03
|0.03
|Net gain on sale of business
|0.01
|-
|Tax items and other matters
|0.28
|(0.13)
|Adjusted Diluted EPS**
|$ 2.87
|$ 2.87
Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS
|2Q25
|Total items affecting adjusted diluted EPS **
|-
|Total operating items
|0.04
|Margin
|0.22
|Volume
|(0.16)
|Foreign exchange
|0.01
|Other income
|(0.03)
|Total non-operating items
|(0.04 )
|Financing costs
|(0.02)
|Tax rate
|(0.07)
|Shares outstanding
|0.05
** Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding
Other Financial Items
- At June 30, 2025, total debt was $1.8 billion, and cash, including short-term investments, was $868 million, versus $1.8 billion and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024. In the second quarter, net financing costs were $12 million, compared to $10 million for the year-ago second quarter, driven by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by lower net interest expense. Reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the quarter were 23.6% and 27.2%, compared to 34.8% and 25.4% for the year-ago period. The decrease in the reported effective tax rate was primarily driven by the change in value of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and the impairment of an equity method investment during the second quarter of 2024. Net capital expenditures were $193 million through June 30, 2025.
Business Review
Total Ingredion
Net Sales
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Volume
|S. Korea Volume*
|Price Mix
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|1,878
|(3)
|(15)
|-
|(27)
|1,833
|(2%)
|(2%)
|Year-to-Date
|3,760
|(43)
|28
|(24)
|(75)
|3,646
|(3%)
|(2%)
* Represents loss of volume due to the sale of our South Korea business.
Reported Operating Income
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|Restructuring /Impairment
|Other
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|240
|1
|2
|18
|10
|271
|13%
|13%
|Year-to-Date
|453
|(4)
|64
|14
|20
|547
|21%
|22%
Adjusted Operating Income
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|270
|1
|2
|273
|1%
|1%
|Year-to-Date
|486
|(4)
|64
|546
|12%
|13%
Net Sales
- Second quarter net sales decreased 2%. The decrease was driven by price mix, primarily from lower raw material costs, and lower volume from each of the F&II segments, partially offset by T&HS volume increases.
Operating Income
- Second quarter reported and adjusted operating income were $271 million and $273 million. The difference in reported versus adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to decommissioning costs at previously announced facility closures, partially offset by an insurance recovery. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported operating income was up 13% and adjusted operating income was up 1% from a year ago.
Texture & Healthful Solutions
Net Sales
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price Mix
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|588
|15
|20
|(24)
|599
|2%
|(1%)
|Year-to-Date
|1,185
|12
|60
|(56)
|1,201
|1%
|-%
Segment Operating Income
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|86
|3
|22
|111
|29%
|26%
|Year-to-Date
|160
|3
|47
|210
|31%
|29%
- Second quarter operating income for Texture & Healthful Solutions was $111 million, an increase of $25 million from a year ago, driven by lower raw material and input costs, as well as increased volumes, partially offset by unfavorable price mix. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was up 26%.
Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM
Net Sales
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price Mix
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|630
|(16)
|(26)
|8
|596
|(5%)
|(3%)
|Year-to-Date
|1,246
|(44)
|(36)
|3
|1,169
|(6%)
|(3%)
Segment Operating Income
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|Argentina JV
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|130
|(2)
|9
|(10)
|127
|(2%)
|(1%)
|Year-to-Date
|231
|(5)
|19
|9
|254
|10%
|12%
- Second quarter operating income for Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM was $127 million, a decrease of $3 million from a year ago. The quarter's results were negatively impacted by the floating exchange rate for the Argentine peso and the corresponding impact on the Argentina joint venture results. Apart from the joint venture's results, segment operating income increased due to favorable raw material costs that were partially offset by lower volumes. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was down 1%.
Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada
Net Sales
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price Mix
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|555
|(2)
|(20)
|(10)
|523
|(6%)
|(5%)
|Year-to-Date
|1,096
|(8)
|(20)
|(25)
|1,043
|(5%)
|(4%)
Segment Operating Income
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|105
|(1)
|(18)
|86
|(18%)
|(17%)
|Year-to-Date
|192
|(3)
|(11)
|178
|(7%)
|(6%)
- Second quarter operating income for Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada was $86 million, a decrease of $19 million from a year ago. The decrease resulted primarily from downtime associated with a mechanical fire and reduced industrial demand, though these impacts were partially mitigated by lower raw material costs.
All Other **
Net Sales
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Volume
|S. Korea Volume*
|Price Mix
|2025
|Change
| Change
excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|105
|-
|11
|-
|(1)
|115
|10%
|10%
|Year-to-Date
|233
|(3)
|24
|(24)
|3
|233
|-%
|1%
* Represents loss of volume due to the sale of our South Korea business.
Segment Operating Loss
|$ in millions
|2024
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2025
|Change
|Change excl. FX
|Second Quarter
|(10)
|1
|8
|(1)
|NM
|NM
|Year-to-Date
|(14)
|1
|12
|(1)
|NM
|NM
- Second quarter operating loss for All Other improved $9 million from the prior year, primarily driven by increased sales in the plant-based protein business.
** All Other consists of the businesses of multiple operating segments that are not individually or collectively classified as reportable segments. Net sales from All Other are generated primarily by sweetener and starch sales by our Pakistan business, sales of stevia and other ingredients from our PureCircle and Sugar Reduction businesses, and pea protein ingredients from our Protein Fortification business.
Dividends and Share Repurchases
In the second quarter, the Company paid $52 million in dividends to shareholders and on May 22, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share that was paid on July 22, 2025. Year to date, the Company has repurchased $55 million of shares of common stock.
Updated Third Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Outlook
The Company expects its full-year 2025 reported EPS to be in the range of $11.25 to $11.75 and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $11.10 to $11.60.
This guidance reflects tariff levels in effect as of the end of July 2025. In addition, this guidance excludes any acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, as well as any potential impairment costs.
The Company now expects full-year 2025 net sales to be flat, reflecting volume growth in T&HS, offset by lower price mix on pass through of lower raw material costs and expected foreign exchange impacts.
Reported and adjusted operating income are both expected to be up mid-single-digits for full-year 2025.
The 2025 full-year outlook further assumes the following: Texture & Healthful Solutions operating income is now expected to be up low double-digits, driven by sales volume growth; Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM operating income is now expected to be up low single-digits; Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./CAN operating income is expected to be down low single-digits; and All Other operating income is still anticipated to approach breakeven profitability.
Corporate costs for full-year 2025 are expected to be up high single-digits, driven by IT investments and project related costs to advance our digital infrastructure.
For full-year 2025, the Company expects both a reported and adjusted effective tax rate of 26.0% to 27.5%.
Cash from operations for full-year 2025 is expected to be in the range of $825 million to $950 million, which includes a return to investing in working capital balances. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to be approximately $400 to $425 million.
For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects net sales to be flat to up low single-digits compared to the same quarter last year, with operating income expected to be flat to down low single-digits.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Ingredion will host a conference call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. CT/ 9 a.m. ET, hosted by Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The call will be webcast in real time and can be accessed at . A presentation containing additional financial and operating information will be accessible through the Company's website and available to download a few hours before the start of the call. A replay will be available for a limited time at .
About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2024 annual net sales of approximately $7.4 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit for more information and the latest Company news.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Ingredion intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such statements.
Forward-looking statements include, among others, any statements regarding our expectations for third quarter 2025 net sales and operating income, full-year 2025 reported and adjusted earnings per share, net sales, reported and adjusted operating income, segment net sales and operating income, corporate costs, reported and adjusted effective tax rate, cash from operations, and capital expenditures, and any other statements regarding our prospects and our future operations, financial condition, volumes, cash flows, expenses or other financial items, including management's plans or strategies and objectives for any of the foregoing and any assumptions, expectations, or beliefs underlying any of the foregoing.
These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“plan,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“continue,”“pro forma,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“opportunities,”“potential,” or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. All statements other than statements of historical facts therein are“forward-looking statements.”
These statements are based on current circumstances or expectations, but are subject to certain inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control. Although we believe our expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that no assurance can be given that our expectations will prove correct.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by these statements, based on various risks and uncertainties, including changes in consumer practices, preferences, demand and perceptions that may lessen demand for the products we make; geopolitical conflicts and actions arising from them, including the impacts on the availability and prices of raw materials and energy supplies, supply chain interruptions, and volatility in foreign exchange and interest rates; the effects of global economic conditions and the general political, economic, business, and market conditions that affect customers and consumers in the various geographic regions and countries in which we buy our raw materials or manufacture or sell our products, and the impact these factors may have on our sales volumes, the pricing of our products and our ability to collect our receivables from customers; our reliance on purchases of our products by major industries which we serve and from which we derive a significant portion of our sales, including, without limitation, the food, beverage, animal nutrition and brewing industries; the risks associated with pandemics; our ability to develop or acquire new products and services at rates or of qualities sufficient to gain market acceptance; increased competitive and/or customer pressure in the corn-refining industry and related industries, including with respect to the markets and prices for our primary products and our co-products, particularly corn oil, and the ability to pass through price increases in our key inputs; price fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, duties and shortages affecting inputs to our procurement, production processes and delivery channels, including raw materials, energy costs and availability and cost of freight and logistics; our ability to contain costs, achieve budgets and realize expected synergies, including our ability to complete planned maintenance and investment projects on time and on budget as well as to effectively manage freight and shipping costs and hedging activities; operating difficulties at our manufacturing facilities and liabilities relating to product safety and quality; the effects of climate change and legal, regulatory, and market measures to address climate change; our ability to successfully identify and complete acquisitions, divestitures, or strategic alliances on favorable terms, as well as to successfully conduct due diligence, integrate acquired businesses or implement and maintain strategic alliances and achieve anticipated synergies with respect to such transactions; economic, political and other risks inherent in conducting operations in foreign countries and in foreign currencies; the failure to maintain satisfactory labor relations; our ability to attract, develop, motivate, and maintain good relationships with our workforce; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, lawsuits, claims and investigations; the impact of any impairment charges on our goodwill or long-lived assets; the impact on our business of political events, trade and international disputes, war, threats or acts of terrorism, and natural disasters; changes in government policy, law, or regulation and costs of legal compliance, including compliance with environmental regulation or the occurrence of other significant events beyond our control; changes in our tax rates or exposure to additional income tax liability; risks affecting our ability to raise funds at reasonable rates and other factors affecting our access to sufficient funds for future growth and expansion; increases in interest rates that could increase our borrowing costs; interruptions, security incidents, or failures with respect to information technology systems, processes, and sites; risks affecting the continuation of our dividend policy; and our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting.
Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement as a result of new information or future events or developments or otherwise. If we do update or correct one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections. For a further description of these and other risks, see“Risk Factors” and other information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONTACTS:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323
| Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Change
|2025
|2024
|%
|2025
|2024
|%
|Net sales
|$
|1,833
|$
|1,878
|(2%)
|$
|3,646
|$
|3,760
|(3%)
|Cost of sales
|1,356
|1,432
|2,703
|2,897
|Gross profit
|477
|446
|7%
|943
|863
|9%
|Operating expenses
|208
|191
|9%
|401
|380
|6%
|Other operating (income) expense, net
|(5
|)
|(8
|)
|(15
|)
|4
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|3
|23
|10
|26
|Operating income
|271
|240
|13%
|547
|453
|21%
|Financing costs
|12
|10
|21
|29
|Net gain on sale of business
|-
|-
|-
|(82
|)
|Income before income taxes
|259
|230
|13%
|526
|506
|4%
|Provision for income taxes
|61
|80
|129
|138
|Net income
|198
|150
|32%
|397
|368
|8%
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|196
|$
|148
|32%
|$
|393
|$
|364
|8%
|Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|64.5
|65.7
|64.5
|65.7
|Diluted
|65.6
|66.8
|65.6
|66.7
|Earnings per common share of Ingredion:
|Basic
|$
|3.04
|$
|2.25
|35%
|$
|6.09
|$
|5.54
|10%
|Diluted
|$
|2.99
|$
|2.22
|35%
|$
|5.99
|$
|5.46
|10%
| Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|June 30, 2025
| December 31,
|(Unaudited)
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|861
|$
|997
|Short-term investments
|7
|11
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,359
|1,093
|Inventories
|1,223
|1,187
|Prepaid expenses and assets held for sale
|67
|67
|Total current assets
|3,517
|3,355
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,361
|2,264
|Intangible assets, net
|1,280
|1,264
|Other non-current assets
|623
|561
|Total assets
|$
|7,781
|$
|7,444
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|46
|$
|44
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and liabilities held for sale
|1,218
|1,237
|Total current liabilities
|1,264
|1,281
|Long-term debt
|1,741
|1,787
|Other non-current liabilities
|500
|486
|Total liabilities
|3,505
|3,554
|Share-based payments subject to redemption
|51
|60
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|7
|7
|Ingredion stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock - authorized 25.0 shares - $0.01 par value, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock - authorized 200.0 shares - $0.01 par value, 77.8 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,160
|1,152
|Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 13.5 and 13.3 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) at cost
|(1,391
|)
|(1,355
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(953
|)
|(1,086
|)
|Retained earnings
|5,380
|5,092
|Total Ingredion stockholders' equity
|4,197
|3,804
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
|21
|19
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,218
|3,823
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,781
|$
|7,444
| Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|397
|$
|368
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|108
|107
|Mechanical stores expense
|32
|29
|Net gain on sale of business
|-
|(82
|)
|Impairment charges
|6
|18
|Margin accounts
|(9
|)
|(13
|)
|Changes in other trade working capital
|(241
|)
|65
|Other
|(31
|)
|29
|Cash provided by operating activities
|262
|521
|Cash from investing activities
|Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net
|(193
|)
|(120
|)
|Proceeds from sale of business
|-
|247
|Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|(19
|)
|(4
|)
|Other
|(3
|)
|2
|Cash (used for) provided by investing activities
|(215
|)
|125
|Cash from financing activities
|Payments on borrowings, net
|(46
|)
|-
|Commercial paper borrowings, net
|-
|(327
|)
|Consideration received from sale of business
|12
|-
|Repurchases of common stock, net
|(55
|)
|(66
|)
|Common stock activity for share-based compensation, net
|(9
|)
|11
|Purchases of non-controlling interests
|-
|(40
|)
|Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests
|(106
|)
|(104
|)
|Cash used for financing activities
|(204
|)
|(526
|)
|Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|21
|(16
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(136
|)
|104
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|997
|401
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|861
|$
|505
| Ingredion Incorporated
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except for percentages)
|I. Segment Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Change %
| Change
Excl. FX %
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Change %
| Change
Excl. FX %
|2025
|2024
| 2025
|2024
|Net Sales:
|Texture & Healthful Solutions (i)
|$
|599
|$
|588
|2%
|(1%)
|$
|1,201
|$
|1,185
|1%
|-%
|Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM (ii)
|596
|630
|(5%)
|(3%)
|1,169
|1,246
|(6%)
|(3%)
|Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada (iii)
|523
|555
|(6%)
|(5%)
|1,043
|1,096
|(5%)
|(4%)
|All Other (iv)
|115
|105
|10%
|10%
|233
|233
|-%
|1%
|Total Net Sales
|$
|1,833
|$
|1,878
|(2%)
|(2%)
|$
|3,646
|$
|3,760
|(3%)
|(2%)
|Operating Income (Loss):
|Texture & Healthful Solutions
|$
|111
|$
|86
|29%
|26%
|$
|210
|$
|160
|31%
|29%
|Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM
|127
|130
|(2%)
|(1%)
|254
|231
|10%
|12%
|Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada
|86
|105
|(18%)
|(17%)
|178
|192
|(7%)
|(6%)
|All Other
|(1
|)
|(10
|)
|NM
|NM
|(1
|)
|(14
|)
|NM
|NM
|Corporate
|(50
|)
|(41
|)
|(22%)
|(22%)
|(95
|)
|(83
|)
|(14%)
|(14%)
|Adjusted Operating Income
|273
|270
|1%
|1%
|546
|486
|12%
|13%
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|Impairment charges
|–
|(18
|)
|(6
|)
|(18
|)
|Other matters
|1
|(9
|)
|11
|(9
|)
|Total Operating Income
|$
|271
|$
|240
|13%
|13%
|$
|547
|$
|453
|21%
|22%
Notes
|(i)
|Net of intersegment sales of $9 million and $16 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $18 million and $31 million for year-to-date 2025 and 2024.
|(ii)
|Net of intersegment sales of $14 million and $10 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $27 million and $20 million for year-to-date 2025 and 2024.
|(iii)
|Net of intersegment sales of $27 million and $25 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $60 million and $51 million for year-to-date 2025 and 2024.
|(iv)
|Net of intersegment sales of $4 million for both the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $7 million for both year-to-date 2025 and 2024.
II. Non-GAAP Information
To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), non-GAAP historical financial measures are used, which exclude certain GAAP items such as restructuring and resegmentation costs, net gain on sale of business, impairment charges, Mexico tax item, and other specified items. The term“adjusted” is generally used when referring to these non-GAAP financial measures.
Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. Expected financial measures may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. Non-GAAP adjustments are generally made to adjusted financial measures, which increases management's confidence in its ability to forecast adjusted financial measures than in its ability to forecast GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP expected measures, should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the Company's non-GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.
| Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
| Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|196
|$
|2.99
|$
|393
|$
|5.99
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)
|2
|0.03
|3
|0.05
|Impairment charges (iii)
|(1
|)
|(0.02
|)
|4
|0.06
|Other matters (iv)
|(1
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(8
|)
|(0.12
|)
|Tax item - Mexico (v)
|(6
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(7
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Other tax matters (vi)
|(2
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(2
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|188
|$
|2.87
|$
|383
|$
|5.84
| Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
| Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|148
|$
|2.22
|$
|364
|$
|5.46
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)
|2
|0.03
|4
|0.06
|Net gain on sale of business (ii)
|1
|0.01
|(72
|)
|(1.08
|)
|Impairment charges (iii)
|22
|0.33
|22
|0.33
|Other matters (iv)
|7
|0.10
|7
|0.10
|Tax item - Mexico (v)
|10
|0.15
|4
|0.06
|Other tax matters (vi)
|2
|0.03
|2
|0.03
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|192
|$
|2.87
|$
|331
|$
|4.96
Net income and EPS may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.
Notes
|(i)
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $3 million and $4 million, primarily related to decommissioning costs for previously announced plant closures. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded pre-tax resegmentation charges of $3 million and $6 million, primarily related to the resegmentation of the business effective January 1, 2024.
|(ii)
|During the six months ended June 30, 2024, there was a pre-tax gain of $82 million on the sale of the business in South Korea.
|(iii)
|During the six months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded $6 million of pre-tax impairment charges on our equity investments and during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of $18 million related to an other-than-temporary charge on our equity method investment. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded a tax benefit for the impairment charge recorded to our equity method investment in 2024.
|(iv)
|During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, there were pre-tax benefits of $1 million and $11 million, primarily related to insurance recoveries and a favorable judgement related to certain indirect taxes in Brazil. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, there was a pre-tax charge of $9 million for tornado damage incurred at a U.S. warehouse.
|(v)
|We recorded tax provisions of $6 million and $7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and tax benefits of $10 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact on the remeasurement of the Mexico financial statements during the period.
|(vi)
|During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, we recognized U.S. State and deferred tax remeasurement, recapture of prior year U.S. tax benefits, and tax impacts of the above non-GAAP adjustments. These were partially offset by a benefit from our ability to realize future tax losses in Canada and interest on previously recognized tax benefits for certain Brazilian local incentives that were previously taxable.
| Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, pre-tax)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
| 2024
|2025
| 2024
|Operating income
|$
|271
|$
|240
|$
|547
|$
|453
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Impairment charges (iii)
|-
|18
|6
|18
|Other matters (iv)
|(1
|)
|9
|(11
|)
|9
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|273
|$
|270
|$
|546
|$
|486
For notes (i) through (iv), see notes (i) through (iv) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
| Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except for percentages)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Income before Income Taxes (a)
|Provision for Income Taxes (b)
| Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
|Income before Income Taxes (a)
|Provision for Income Taxes (b)
| Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
|As Reported
|$
|259
|$
|61
|23.6%
|$
|526
|$
|129
|24.5%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Impairment charges (iii)
|-
|1
|6
|2
|Other matters (iv)
|(1
|)
|-
|(11
|)
|(3
|)
|Tax item - Mexico (v)
|-
|6
|-
|7
|Other tax matters (vi)
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|261
|$
|71
|27.2%
|$
|525
|$
|138
|26.3%
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Income before Income Taxes (a)
|Provision for Income Taxes (b)
| Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
|Income before Income Taxes (a)
|Provision for Income Taxes (b)
| Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
|As Reported
|$
|230
|$
|80
|34.8%
|$
|506
|$
|138
|27.3%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)
|3
|1
|6
|2
|Net gain on sale of business (ii)
|-
|(1
|)
|(82
|)
|(10
|)
|Impairment charges (iii)
|18
|(4
|)
|18
|(4
|)
|Other matters (iv)
|9
|2
|9
|2
|Tax item - Mexico (v)
|-
|(10
|)
|-
|(4
|)
|Other tax matters (vi)
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|260
|$
|66
|25.4%
|$
|457
|$
|122
|26.7%
For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
| Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share ( “ GAAP EPS ” )
to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ( “ Adjusted EPS ” )
(Unaudited)
| Expected EPS Range
for Full-Year 2025
| Low End of
Guidance
| High End of
Guidance
|GAAP EPS
|$
|11.25
|$
|11.75
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)
|0.05
|0.05
|Impairment charges (iii)
|0.06
|0.06
|Other matters (iv)
|(0.12
|)
|(0.12
|)
|Tax item - Mexico (v)
|(0.11
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Other tax matters (vi)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|11.10
|$
|11.60
For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
| Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate ( “ GAAP ETR ” )
to Expected Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate ( “ Adjusted ETR ” )
(Unaudited)
| Expected Effective Income
Tax Rate Range
for Full-Year 2025
| Low End of
Guidance
| High End of
Guidance
|GAAP ETR
|25.1%
|26.6%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)
|-%
|-%
|Impairment charges (iii)
|-%
|-%
|Other matters (iv)
|-%
|-%
|Tax item - Mexico (v)
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Other tax matters (vi)
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Adjusted ETR
|26.0%
|27.5%
For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
