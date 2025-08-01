CME Federal Credit Union

CME Federal Credit Union Included in Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2025 Ranking

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CME Federal Credit Union has been recognized and ranked as #1 on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on June 17th, 2025, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.Financial institutions serve as the foundation of the financial world, playing a critical role in maintaining the stability of global systems. America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2025 aims to showcase the institutions most valued by residents in each state and to recognize the credit unions that have excelled in meeting the unique needs and expectations of their local communities. The ranking is based on an independent survey of over 26,000 members in the U.S. Participants evaluated credit unions on several criteria, including Trust, Financial Advice, Member Services, Digital Services, Branch Services, and Terms & Conditions. A sentiment analysis was conducted using the publicly available reviews, and a score was calculated."We are honored to be recognized as one of the best credit unions in the nation, and the best credit union in the state." said Brian Warner, CEO. "This award reflects the trust our members place in us every day, as well as the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to continuously raising the bar for service excellence and delivering real value to our member-owners."This prestigious award reflects our commitment to excellence and our ability to combine innovative banking technologies with a personalized approach to member service, creating an experience that truly sets us apart in the industry. Thank you to our members for their unwavering trust and to our team for their dedication and passion. Our focus on member-first service, technology, and community impact will only grow stronger as we look toward the future. We are excited to continue working with our members and deliver the best banking experience for all.

