China Seeks Power Beyond Water With World's Biggest Dam

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's already vast infrastructure programme has entered a new phase as building work starts on the Motuo hydropower project .

The dam will consist of five cascade hydropower stations arranged from upstream to downstream and, once completed, will be the world's largest source of hydroelectric power. It will be four times larger than China's previous signature hydropower project, the Three Gorges Dam, which spans the Yangtze River in central China.

The Chinese premier, Li Qiang, has described the proposed mega dam as the“project of the century.” In several ways, Li's description is apt. The vast scale of the project is a reflection of China's geopolitical status and ambitions.

Possibly the most controversial aspect of the dam is its location. The site is on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River on the eastern rim of the Tibetan plateau. This is connected to the Brahmaputra River, which flows into the Indian border state of Arunachal Pradesh as well as Bangladesh. It is an important source of water for Bangladesh and India.

Both nations have voiced concerns over the dam, particularly since it can potentially affect their water supplies. The tension with India over the dam is compounded by the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has been a focal point of Sino-Indian tensions. China claims the region, which it refers to as Zangnan , saying it is part of what it calls South Tibet.

At the same time, the dam presents Beijing with a potentially formidable geopolitical tool in its dealings with the Indian government. The location of the dam means that it is possible for Beijing to restrict India's water supply.