National Alphabet And Language Day Observed In Country

August 1 is officially marked as Azerbaijani Alphabet and Language Day, established by a decree from National Leader Heydar Aliyev on August 9, 2001, Azernews reports.

He signed this decree after the complete transition to the Latin-based Azerbaijani alphabet was finalized in August 2001, recognizing it as a major cultural and political milestone for independent Azerbaijan.

Heydar Aliyev made significant contributions to protecting the Azerbaijani language. Back in 1977, when the USSR was adopting a new constitution, he strongly opposed the absence of a clause on state language and stood firm on the issue.

Thanks to his efforts, on April 2, 1978, during a session of the Supreme Soviet of the Azerbaijan SSR, Article 73 of the republic's constitution was amended to recognize Azerbaijani as the official state language. This was a historic achievement and a key step in preserving the country's linguistic and cultural identity.

Heydar Aliyev's language policy was inseparable from his broader vision of state-building. His decrees from July 18 and August 9, 2001, on improving the use of the state language and establishing Alphabet and Language Day, are among the most significant steps taken to protect and strengthen the national language.

President Ilham Aliyev continues this mission with determination. His 2004 decrees on publishing in Latin script and releasing the Azerbaijani National Encyclopedia, as well as a 2007 order on translating key global literary works into Azerbaijani, have all played a vital role in promoting the language in every area of society.

Another important initiative is the 2013 State Program on the Use of the Azerbaijani Language in the Era of Globalization and the Development of Linguistics, approved by a presidential decree.

This program aims to increase government support for the study and use of Azerbaijani, align its use with modern needs, and strengthen linguistic research. It encourages the development of both theoretical and practical linguistic work and links language studies with pressing societal issues.

In 2018, President Ilham Aliyev signed further decrees, including one on boosting the presence of the Azerbaijani language in digital spaces and another on preserving its purity and improving how the state language is used.

These actions underscore the government's commitment to the language and its evolving role in national identity and governance.

Notably, from September 9 to 11, 2024, Baku hosted the third session of the Common Turkic Alphabet Commission, organized by the International Turkic Academy and the Turkish Language Association.

During the event, experts revisited the Latin-based Common Turkic Alphabet proposal initially introduced in 1991.

After thorough discussion, consensus was reached on a 34-letter alphabet.

Designed to enhance communication and cultural integration among Turkic nations, the alphabet considers the unique phonetic features of each Turkic language and serves as a shared linguistic framework for the region.