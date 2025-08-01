Ukraine's National Guard Releases Footage Of Russian Robotic System Destroyed
“Yes, the Russians also deploy ground robotic system, but their fate often mirrors that of enemy infantry-eliminated in the kill zone. In this new video, we also show the elimination of personnel and the detonation of ammunition and a cannon,” the report said.Read also: Ukrainian special forces capture four Russian invaders in firefight
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Ukraine's Defence Intelligence released exclusive footage of the Stugna unit storming and clearing enemy trenches near Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, during winter 2025.
