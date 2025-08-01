Ukraine's National Guard Releases Footage Of Russian Robotic System Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Guard shared the video via Telegram.

“Yes, the Russians also deploy ground robotic system, but their fate often mirrors that of enemy infantry-eliminated in the kill zone. In this new video, we also show the elimination of personnel and the detonation of ammunition and a cannon,” the report said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Ukraine's Defence Intelligence released exclusive footage of the Stugna unit storming and clearing enemy trenches near Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, during winter 2025.