Germany To Deliver Additional Patriot Launchers To Ukraine In Coming Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The announcement was made by the German Defense Ministry on August 1, according to Ukrinform.

In the coming days, the Bundeswehr will deliver additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine. In the second phase, over the next two to three months, it will supply further system components to reinforce Ukraine's air defense capabilities with additional Patriot batteries, the ministry said in a press release.

The systems are being prepared for deployment in Ukraine through joint efforts with international partners. Following necessary repairs, they will be transferred and ready for operational use in both the short and medium term.

In exchange, and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense, Germany will become the first country to receive latest generation Patriot systems on an expedited timeline. The acquisition will be funded by the German government.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that during NATO negotiations on the provision of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany promptly declared its readiness to supply system components from the outset. This offer was contingent upon the American manufacturer delivering new Patriot systems as quickly as possible, ensuring Germany could continue to meet its NATO obligations. With the U.S. commitment still in effect, Germany is now positioned to support Ukraine first with launchers, followed by additional components of the Patriot system.

He noted that Germany is taking the initiative to swiftly address Ukraine's urgent defense needs and has called on international partners to intensify efforts to deliver additional systems without delay.

According to the German Defense Ministry, this accelerated support has been made possible through close and trusted coordination with the United States, as well as with General Alexus Grynkewich, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

As reported, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth launched a coordinated effort on July 14, 2025, aimed at significantly strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

High-performance systems like the Patriot are in limited supply, with certain components requiring years to manufacture. Germany has already delivered three Patriot systems to Ukraine, which now serve as a critical part of the country's air defense infrastructure.

Photo credit: Bundeswehr