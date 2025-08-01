Kazakhstan Inaugurates Consulate In Bali To Enhance Relations With Indonesia
The inauguration ceremony was held with the participation of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia, Serzhan Abdykarimov, and prominent Balinese businessman Putu Vinastra, who was appointed as the Honorary Consul. The event was attended by Kazakh citizens, Indonesian government officials, business leaders, and media representatives.
Subsequent to the ceremonial renditions of the national anthems and the flag-raising protocols of both sovereign entities, Ambassador Abdykarimov underscored the geopolitical significance of the consulate's inauguration. He observed that it encapsulates the strategic alignment of Astana and Jakarta in amplifying investment flows, enhancing trade synergies, fostering tourism initiatives, and cultivating cultural partnerships.
“This new consulate is a clear signal of Kazakhstan's serious intention to deepen its friendly relations with Indonesia,” he said, highlighting the growing interaction between the two countries in recent years.
The Head of Bali's Tourism Office, I Wayan Sumaraja, welcomed the initiative, citing increasing trade and mutual tourism exchanges as a foundation for expanded cooperation.
Putu Vinastra, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Kazakh government and pledged to promote bilateral ties across various sectors, including supporting the interests and welfare of Kazakh citizens and businesses in Indonesia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment