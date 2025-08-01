Jordan Welcomes Joint Declaration From Countries Set To Recognize Palestinian State

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Portugal, and San Marino announcing their desire to formally recognize the State of Palestine.The nations of Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Slovenia, who have all previously formally recognized the State of Palestine, also signed the statement. The declaration was made at the September UN General Assembly sessions. The Ministry emphasized that increased resolve to end the occupation and carry out the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative is reflected in this expanding international position.In accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, the Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed that this action shows clear support for international efforts to recognize the Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.Ambassador Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to cooperating with its allies and allies abroad to uphold the right of the Palestinian people to freedom, put an end to the occupation, and establish an independent Palestinian state on its territory.