Bond Rees Opens Aberdeen Office For Private Investigations In North East Scotland

July 30, 2025 9:35 am - Bond Rees recently opened an office in Aberdeen to provide expert private and corporate investigation services. These include fraud, due diligence, surveillance and process serving for clients across North East Scotland.

Leading UK investigation firm strengthens Scottish presence with dedicated team of professional investigators.

Aberdeen, Scotland - Bond Rees, a private investigation firm known for providing professional and discreet services to clients worldwide has recently announced the opening of its Aberdeen office in response to growing demand for private and corporate investigation services. The Aberdeen office is set to be staffed with experts familiar with the region's legal and regulatory environment, ensuring exceptional customer service and solutions for Scottish clients.

The expansion comes in direct response to rising demand from both individual clients and businesses across Aberdeen and the wider North Eastern region seeking professional investigation services. Experts working at the Aberdeen office will provide the full range of Bond Rees' specialist services, including person tracing, debtor tracing, corporate investigations, cheating partner surveillance and process serving.

'We have received a growing number of enquiries from Scottish clients in the past few years, particularly for expert fraud investigations which are now in high demand across the Grampian region' said Founder, Aaron Bond. 'The rise in demand for corporate investigations and due diligence is directly correlated with the growing threat of cyber-enabled fraud and legal disputes posing significant risks to UK businesses' Bond added.

With operations in multiple locations around the world and the UK, clients are offered tailored services that meet the unique needs of increasingly complex and cross-border challenges faced by individuals and businesses. Bond Rees's specialist team of ex-police and cyber security experts are now enabled to work closely with Scottish clients located close to the Aberdeen city centre, situated near key transportation hubs.

Bond Rees' Aberdeen office is now operational and accepting client cases. The new office upholds its professional standards and discreet service delivery with its experienced agents maintaining the firm's reputation for excellence in the investigation industry.

About Bond Rees: Bond Rees is a leading private investigation firm established in the UK offering comprehensive investigation services for both private individuals and corporate clients. Founded by Aaron Bond, the firm has built a reputation for delivering professional, discreet, and effective investigation solutions across a wide range of cases.