Ticki Favaroth Ignites Soulful Leadership Strategic Sisterhood At The 2025 Blackbone Summit

Ticki Favaroth

Blackbone Summit

"The First Sister You Need is YOU."

- Ticki Favaroth

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Under the blazing heat of a summer Saturday, in the heart of Southeast D.C., an unmistakable energy took over Sycamore & Oak - the city's newest symbol of revitalization and innovation. Hundreds of attendees gathered for the 2025 BlackBone Project Summit, and among the day's most anticipated voices was Ticki Favaroth , faith-driven CEO and founder with an unwavering commitment to legacy.

Ticki Favaroth is the Vice President and a founding member of The BOW Collective, President of BOW Enterprises, Founder, Senior Partner, and Managing Director of HR&Co., and the Founder of The ADISA Institute. Across each of these platforms, her work centers Black women, legacy leadership, and sacred strategy.

With elegance, fire, and a deeply personal message, Favaroth took the open-air stage and delivered a keynote that felt less like a speech and more like a spiritual appointment.

Her message,“The Unbreakable Bond: Sisterhood as a Catalyst for Entrepreneurial Success,” was a charge to the women in the crowd to stop looking outward for connection until they've looked inward with intention.

“The first sister you need is YOU,” she declared, as audience members nodded and leaned in.“Before you build with others, you've got to break down what's blocking you.”

In a neighborhood that's long been underestimated, yet now rising through culture, community, and commerce, Ticki's message hit differently. Sycamore & Oak itself-an outdoor, mixed-use innovation space built to center Black-owned business-became the perfect backdrop for this moment.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, scores of women lined up for shade, selfies, and spiritual insight as Ticki offered what many described as“wisdom drops” - a preview of what's to come from her new platform, The Wisdom Table TM.

“I'm not a coach,” she said with a knowing smile.“I'm a strategist. And this table is where soft power meets sacred strategy.”

She urged women to reassess who has access to their time and energy, to lead their lives and businesses with values at the core, and to let sisterhood become strategic, not just social.

“No one builds alone,” she reminded.“But not everyone is meant to help you build. Some people are holding your hand, but they're also holding you back.”

From her purple power suit to her purposeful tone, Favaroth didn't just speak about leadership-she embodied it.

