'Dhadak 2' Public Review: Siddhant-Triptii Starrer Disappoints Audience, Many Call It 'Boring'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The much-anticipated romantic drama "Dhadak 2," starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri was released in theatres today, but unfortunately, it hasn't lived up to expectations.

While the film promised to bring a fresh take on love and caste politics, early public reviews suggest it has failed to strike a chord with audiences. From calling it“boring” to comparing it unfavourably with its predecessor, Dhadak 1, viewers exiting theatres expressed their disappointment loud and clear.

One viewer told IANS,“I was disappointed after watching the movie. I didn't enjoy the movie at all. It has a story without a head and a leg. Chemistry is fine. Chemistry is like a hero and a heroine. Even if a stranger dances, it looks good. The music is fine. It is not very melodious and attractive. But it is fine. Dhadak 1 was a very good movie. Dhadak 2 cannot be compared with that. The drawback is that todate, casteism has been shown. Everything is equal. And what they are trying to say is beyond understanding.”

Another audience member expressed,“Oh my God, this movie is absolutely terrible. It's so boring and dragged out. The dialogues are weak, the songs are unimpressive, the casting is poor, the background score doesn't work, the story lacks impact, and even the ending is disappointing. Everything about it is just bad. Speaking of the leads-Siddhant Chaturvedi and that girl, Triptii Dimri-they look more like an older sister and younger brother. There's no chemistry between them at all. Siddhant Chaturvedi looks too fair and polished-how could he possibly be cast as a slum boy? I really don't understand how that casting decision was made.”

“There's no chemistry between the leads. The entire film feels like a raw cut, not a final version-it seems like editing or dubbing is still pending. The movie feels unfinished and poorly put together. It's truly disappointing. The music is forgettable-there's nothing special about it. I couldn't even recall a single song after leaving the theatre. In terms of music and overall impact, there's no comparison. Dhadak 1 was far better.”

A third viewer, who had seen the original Tamil film“Pariyerum Perumal,” said,“I've seen the original at least three to four times. It was a cult classic. Mari Selvaraj, who directed the original, is a genius. He poured his lived experiences into that film. I don't know why they ruined such a powerful story in Hindi. The climax, which is unforgettable in the Tamil version, is completely spoiled here.”

Another cinema-goer shared mixed feelings:“The beginning was promising, but the film felt very heavy by the end. The subject is important, and Siddhant has done justice to his role. But the movie left me confused about the message it wanted to give.”

Some also felt the change in direction made a difference:“I didn't enjoy it at all. The first part was directed by Shashank Khaitan, and this one by Shazia Iqbal. The direction this time is very weak.”

While a few appreciated the intent and performances, the overall verdict from early viewers suggests that“Dhadak 2” has failed to impress audience.