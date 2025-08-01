403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to infiltrate one of its frontier crossings inside its jurisdiction yesterday.
Five people were caught trying to enter the border illegally, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF). Following the applying of the rules of engagement, the people were taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities.
The source underlined that in order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the JAF is using every ounce of their might and resolve to mobilize all of their capabilities to counter such efforts.
Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to infiltrate one of its frontier crossings inside its jurisdiction yesterday.
Five people were caught trying to enter the border illegally, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF). Following the applying of the rules of engagement, the people were taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities.
The source underlined that in order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the JAF is using every ounce of their might and resolve to mobilize all of their capabilities to counter such efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment