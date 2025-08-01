Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone thwarted an attempt to infiltrate one of its frontier crossings inside its jurisdiction yesterday.Five people were caught trying to enter the border illegally, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF). Following the applying of the rules of engagement, the people were taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities.The source underlined that in order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the JAF is using every ounce of their might and resolve to mobilize all of their capabilities to counter such efforts.