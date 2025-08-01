Uzbekistan Taps Qatar's Protocol Capital Group For New Investment Initiatives
In the course of the meeting, the Uzbek side provided a detailed overview of the country's investment climate and presented a portfolio of promising projects for potential joint ventures.
Al Jufairi, acknowledging the substantial partnership potential, expressed strong interest in investing in sectors including energy, housing construction, transportation, logistics, and information technology. Both parties confirmed their commitment to further explore investment opportunities and develop proposals that support sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, and infrastructure modernization in Uzbekistan.
Protocol Capital Group is a major Qatari investment firm managing assets exceeding $4 billion. The company is actively involved in financing projects across diverse industries such as real estate, oil and gas, water storage and air-cooling systems, construction materials, steel production, and pharmaceuticals. With over 1,000 successful projects implemented in more than 34 countries, Protocol Capital Group brings extensive experience and global reach to its partnerships.
