Uzbekistan, Denmark Pledge Closer Co-Op In Credential Ceremony Talks


2025-08-01 05:07:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, received the credentials of Denmark's newly appointed Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Jesper Vahr, Trend reports.

“We had a productive discussion exploring numerous opportunities to strengthen our bilateral ties, including enhanced cooperation, facilitating economic relations, and more,” Saidov wrote on his official social media account.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands ready to work together to unlock the full potential of our partnership. Wishing Mr. Ambassador a successful tenure in our country,” Saidov concluded.

