Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up 39 Cents To USD 76.19 Pb - KPC

2025-08-01 05:05:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 39 cents to US 76.19 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 75.80 pb on Wednesday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
Globally, the price of Brent crude fell 71 cents to USD 72.53 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude went down 74 cents to USD 69.26 pb. (end)
