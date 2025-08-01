403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Welcomes Portugal's Decision To Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday welcomed Portugal's decision to start procedures to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
In a press release, the ministry said Kuwait hails this significant step that contributes to achieving relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative for empowering the Palestinian people to have self-determination and establish their intendent statehood on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The ministry underlined that other countries should take similar steps to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian state. (end)
mt
In a press release, the ministry said Kuwait hails this significant step that contributes to achieving relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative for empowering the Palestinian people to have self-determination and establish their intendent statehood on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The ministry underlined that other countries should take similar steps to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian state. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment