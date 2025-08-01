Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes Portugal's Decision To Recognize Palestine


2025-08-01 05:05:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday welcomed Portugal's decision to start procedures to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
In a press release, the ministry said Kuwait hails this significant step that contributes to achieving relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative for empowering the Palestinian people to have self-determination and establish their intendent statehood on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The ministry underlined that other countries should take similar steps to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian state. (end)
