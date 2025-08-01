Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two-Wheeler Riders Alert! No Petrol Or Diesel Without Helmet In Bhopal From August 1

2025-08-01 05:01:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The district administration in Bhopal has issued a stringent order for two wheeler-riders without helmets. It has prohibited fuel stations from providing petrol or CNG to them. The decision has been taken considering the road safety.

The directive, introduced to enforce traffic regulations and reduce deaths from road accidents, has now been implemented at all petrol stations across the city. Fuel pump attendants have been ordered to refuse fuel to any two-wheeler rider who is not wearing a helmet.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, a staff member at a city petrol pump, noted that the new rule has created some unexpected situations at the fuel stations.

"Customers exchange helmets with each other. We appeal to them not to do so. We appeal to everyone to wear helmets. They argue with us. We are not giving petrol without a helmet, we are following the rules," he said.

A local resident said, "I was not aware of this rule. I always wear a helmet. This rule is good."

Another Bhopal resident, Lalit, strongly backed the move.

"I always wear a helmet. It is necessary for our safety. I had two-three accidents, but my head was saved because of the helmet," he mentioned, emphasising the life-saving significance of helmets.

(With inputs from ANI)

