No Post Office Transactions On August 2 Services Resume With New Features
Post offices in certain locations will be closed for customer transactions as the postal department prepares to launch new digital software on August 4.
Starting August 1, sub-post offices will halt transactions in preparation for the software upgrade. On August 2nd, head post offices will also suspend services to integrate with the new rollout. Transactions will resume on Monday using the updated system.
Rural and branch post offices have already stopped customer operations to begin the transition process. Most branch offices have already settled all holdings. Sub-post offices will follow this on August 1 and 2. Head offices will also cease operations on August 2nd. The upgraded postal software promises faster, secure, and digitally friendly services.
It introduces convenient features like UPI-based payments, real-time parcel tracking, QR code scanning, and GPS-enabled delivery updates. These improvements aim to make postal services more efficient and user-centric in the long run. The software has already been successfully tested in three pilot divisions: Patna Sahib, Katihar, and Motihari.
