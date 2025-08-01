Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins 'Koode Se Azaadi' Cleanliness Drive


2025-08-01 05:01:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively participated in the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign. Encouraged citizens to join hands in keeping the capital clean. The drive aims to reduce garbage dumps and promote sustainable waste management across the city through public participation and awareness.

MENAFN01082025007385015968ID1109872195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search