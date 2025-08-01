Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins 'Koode Se Azaadi' Cleanliness Drive

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively participated in the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign. Encouraged citizens to join hands in keeping the capital clean. The drive aims to reduce garbage dumps and promote sustainable waste management across the city through public participation and awareness.

