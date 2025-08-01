Suhel Seth Savages Trump & Rahul Gandhi Over 'Dead Economy' Remark

Business commentator Suhel Seth issued a blistering rebuke of both Donald Trump and Rahul Gandhi after their characterization of India as a 'dead economy.' Calling Gandhi's stance 'vacuous' and accusing him of harming India's image, Seth questioned their motives and raised alarms over aligning with such negativity.

