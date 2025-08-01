Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Suhel Seth Savages Trump & Rahul Gandhi Over 'Dead Economy' Remark


2025-08-01 05:01:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Business commentator Suhel Seth issued a blistering rebuke of both Donald Trump and Rahul Gandhi after their characterization of India as a 'dead economy.' Calling Gandhi's stance 'vacuous' and accusing him of harming India's image, Seth questioned their motives and raised alarms over aligning with such negativity.

MENAFN01082025007385015968ID1109872194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search