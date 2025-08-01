Khalid Jamil Makes History: First Indian In 13 Years To Coach National Men's Football Team

In a move that marks a major shift in Indian football's coaching narrative, Khalid Jamil has been appointed the new head coach of the Indian men's national team. The announcement came on Friday, giving the sport its first Indian coach at the senior level since Savio Medeira's stint from 2011 to 2012.

At 48, Jamil brings with him a story that Indian football fans know well. From the touchlines of domestic leagues to scripting history with Aizawl FC's fairytale I-League win in 2017, he has built his coaching career brick by brick. That same underdog spirit now takes him to the top job in the country. Until now, Jamil was at the helm of Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. A former India international himself, his promotion to the national side feels like a natural progression-grounded in years of hands-on experience with Indian players and clubs.

A Homegrown Coach for a Team in Transition

The decision to appoint Jamil was taken by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee, who had a three-man shortlist in front of them. Also in the running were Stephen Constantine, who has had two spells in charge of the Indian team, and Stefan Tarkovic, the former Slovakia national team coach.

The AIFF's Technical Committee, led by legendary Indian striker IM Vijayan, had narrowed the field to these three names before passing the baton to the executive body for the final call. Jamil steps in following the departure of Manolo Marquez, the Spanish coach who parted ways with the federation last month after a string of disappointing performances. India's recent struggles had sparked debates over direction and leadership-discussions that now see a local name take centre stage.

CAFA Nations Cup to Mark Jamil's First Test

His first big test won't be far off. Jamil will lead the national squad into the CAFA Nations Cup, set to begin on August 29 across Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For the coach-and for Indian football-it could mark the beginning of a new era, one led by someone who knows the game not just from the top down, but from the grassroots up.