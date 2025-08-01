How To Prepare For CAT While Working A Full-Time Job

Preparing for the CAT while working full-time requires a strategic approach. Here are some practical tips on creating a study plan, utilizing weekends, and focusing on quality study to crack CAT and pursuing MBA.

Make a plan around your work hours. Know how much free time you get in a day or in a week. Are you free in early mornings, evenings, or only on weekends? Start with 1-2 hours of daily study and increase gradually as you find your pace. Focus on consistency over long hours.

Reserve weekends to study for longer hours without work distractions. Practice mock tests and revise what you've studied in a week. Review your week's progress every Sunday. Don't wait until the last month to revise. Create short notes or flashcards for formulas and key tips. Turn off social media during study time. Let family and friends know your schedule so they can support you.

Practise time management. Learn to manage small sections of free time you get in a day. Read newspapers like The Hindu or The Indian Express to improve reading skills. Listen to audio lessons or revise vocabulary during travel.

Choose a few good resources and stick to them. Don't pick random topics, instead study smart and focus on weak areas. Don't wait for the“perfect time” to study. Start small, but start today, even 15 minutes matters.

Since you have a full time job, it's impossible to attend regular offline classes. Therefore, enrol in online coaching or test series that allow flexibility with your timings. Join peer study groups. Discuss doubts and share strategies with others preparing for CAT. It helps you stay accountable and motivated.

Preparing for CAT with a full-time job can be exhausting but don't forget about your health during your journey. Eat well, sleep enough, and exercise; your brain works best when your body is fit. Take short breaks while studying to avoid burnout. Set small goals and reward yourself for achieving them.

As the exam date approaches, take break from work if possible. Talk to your manager and discuss flexible hours or occasional time off.

Cracking CAT with a full-time job is not an impossible task. Many working professionals clear the exam successfully. Stay positive, trust the process, and keep going. Don't compare yourself and stay confident even if someone else is ahead.