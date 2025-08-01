Dhadak 2 X Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Starrer Is A Heart-Wrenching Story Of Love Read

After the first show of Dhadak 2, audiences have taken to social media to share their reactions. Many have appreciated the storyline, while others admitted that the film's ending brought them to tears. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead roles, and directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is a romantic thriller that delves into complex social issues. At the box office, it is competing with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2.

Audience Reactions Reflect Strong Emotional Impact

Viewers have expressed that Dhadak 2 goes beyond a typical love story. One user, Amar Singh Rathore, felt that any film tackling social issues must display courage in storytelling and authenticity in performance-qualities he believed Dhadak 2 possessed in abundance. According to him, the acting, dialogues, emotional intensity, sense of vengeance, and underlying message were all compelling.

A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in story telling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T 💙 Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ twitter/Rol2qfPimX

- Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) July 31, 2025

Another viewer, Tejas, shared that the film offered a fresh narrative and moved the entire audience to tears by its conclusion. He remarked that it surpassed the original Dhadak, praising Tripti Dimri for her outstanding performance and noting that Siddhant Chaturvedi had finally managed to win him over.

#Dhadak2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5 starsWhat a film! , A completely new story ,Everyone was crying by the end. 😢Better than Dhadak.#TriptiiDimri - absolutely stunning performance.#SiddhantChaturvedi - you finally impressed me!#Dhadak2 #TriptiDimri twitter/4PmCmo1YgD

- Tejas The Critic (@Tejas01679537) August 1, 2025

Film enthusiast Divya Pal highlighted Saurabh Sachdeva's screen presence, saying that his expressions conveyed more than words ever could, and that his silence was more impactful than a loud outcry.

Sameer, another user, likened Dhadak 2 to a powerful social drama akin to Jai Bhim. He suggested that after experiencing romantic thrillers like Saiyaara, audiences were now witnessing a classic love story set against a backdrop of societal resistance and youthful defiance. He regarded the film as not only the best of the year but also among the most memorable love stories he had seen in recent times.

A Film That Leaves a Lasting Impression

Critic Bharti Dubey felt that the love story presented in Dhadak 2 gradually evolved into something deeper and more intense. She observed that while Siddhant embodied raw aggression, Tripti conveyed a quiet but burning passion. The film, in her opinion, not only touched the heart but also stirred the soul, especially with an ending that left her in tears.

Neetu Singh added that while some stories appeal to the heart and others to the mind, Dhadak 2 did both. She emphasized that caste discrimination, though often hidden beneath the guise of urban morality, still lingers-and the film courageously stripped away that pretense with honesty.

Other viewers echoed similar sentiments, praising the film's layered narrative and emotional impact.

A Sequel Seven Years in the Making

Dhadak 2 comes seven years after the release of the original Dhadak (2018), which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the earlier film was made on a budget of ₹41 crore and earned nearly ₹113 crore at the box office.

The sequel takes a bold leap, both in narrative style and thematic depth, continuing the legacy while carving a space of its own in contemporary Hindi cinema.