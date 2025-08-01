Who Is Khalid Jamil? The Man Who Took Aizawl FC To The Top Now Coaches Team India

New Delhi: Following the controversy regarding the selection of a new head coach, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has finally appointed Khalid Jamil for the position. The 48-year-old will replace Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the national team in July. Three managers were shortlisted by AIFF's technical committee, which comprised former India head coach Stephen Constantine and former Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic.“The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Team,” AIFF said in a social media post.

The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Team.#IndianFootball ⚽️ twitter/R1FQ61pyr4

- Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 1, 2025

Who is Khalid Jamil?

Khalid Jamil, a former Indian national team midfielder, boasts of an extensive domestic pedigree, having steadily climbed the rungs of Indian football from the I-League and I-League 2 to the Indian Super League. His most celebrated stint came with Aizawl FC in the I League, where he guided the underdogs to their only top-flight title in 2017. Jamil was the first-ever Indian head coach in the ISL, and took a struggling Northeast United FC into the playoffs in the 2020-21 edition. Jamil took over Jamshedpur FC midway through the 2023–24 season and steered them to the Super Cup semifinals, later securing a runner-up finish and an ISL semifinal berth the following season.

Jamil, who was born in Kuwait, is an AFC Pro Licensed coach and the first Indian to manage the national football team since Savio Medeira in 2012. He also becomes the first Indian to take full-time charge of the national team since Sukhwinder Singh, who coached India over 20 years ago. Sportstar reported that Jamil had attracted interest from ISL clubs, including Kerala Blasters, but did not materialise as the start of the new season remains in limbo.

Khalid Jamil faces a tough opening test as India prepare to compete in the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, stepping in after Malaysia pulled out of the tournament. Since the event falls outside FIFA's official calendar, it will serve as a crucial warm-up ahead of India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore in October. Drawn into Group B, India will open their campaign against hosts Tajikistan on August 29, followed by a clash with defending champions Iran on September 1, and round off the group stage against Afghanistan on September 4.

India head into the tournament seeking redemption after a disappointing final round in Asian Cup Qualifying, where they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bangladesh and narrowly lost 0-1 to Hong Kong in their second fixture.