Biden SLAMS Trump At NBA Gala, Urges Fight For Justice

At the National Bar Association's 100th Gala in Chicago, Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump's presidency as 'dark days.' Urging lawyers to uphold justice and the Constitution, Biden warned, 'Our future is literally on the line,' calling the current leadership a threat to democratic values.

