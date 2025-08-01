Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biden SLAMS Trump At NBA Gala, Urges Fight For Justice


2025-08-01 05:01:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At the National Bar Association's 100th Gala in Chicago, Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump's presidency as 'dark days.' Urging lawyers to uphold justice and the Constitution, Biden warned, 'Our future is literally on the line,' calling the current leadership a threat to democratic values.

