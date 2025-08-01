BSE Eyes Upside As Technicals Improve SEBI RA Kavita Agrawal Recommends Caution Until Breakout

BSE is back on trader radars as momentum indicators flash early signs of a potential shift.

SEBI-registered analyst Kavita Agrawal shared her technical take on the stock on both daily and intraday charts.

She said that on the daily chart, the underlying trend is very much bullish, and with the price action trading above the key supports and making higher highs.

Moving to the 75-minute chart, she pointed out a lower low in price at ₹2,413 and a higher low in the relative strength index (RSI), indicating positive divergence, which suggested that the buying momentum would return, despite the apparent weakness.

Agrawal said BSE becomes a strong watchlist candidate if it sustains above ₹2,520.

However, given current market volatility, she prefers waiting for a clear breakout above ₹2,580 before considering an entry.

Resistance is marked at ₹3,457, while post-breakout support stands at ₹2,356.

Due to the slightly elevated risk, which is estimated at over 5%, Agrawal said she would initiate just 25% of her intended position size to manage exposure.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for BSE was 'bearish' amid 'low' message volume.

BSE's stock has risen 37.1% so far in 2025.

