Roots By Xun Zuo Wins Bronze In A' Design Award For Print And Published Media

Roots

Xun Zuo's Modular Zine Collection, Roots, Receives International Recognition for Its Innovative Approach to Storytelling and Emotional Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, has announced Roots by Xun Zuo as the winner of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Print and Published Media Design category. This highly respected award recognizes the exceptional creativity, innovation, and technical skill demonstrated in Roots, a modular collection of zines that explores the themes of connection and belonging among new immigrants in New York City.Roots showcases the power of print design to capture personal narratives and foster emotional connections. By focusing on the stories of outsiders navigating the fast-paced environment of New York's coffee shops, Xun Zuo's work highlights the vital role that small businesses play in creating a sense of community and belonging. This innovative approach to storytelling and emotional design holds significant relevance for the print industry, demonstrating the potential for print media to promote inclusion and social cohesion.Each zine in the Roots collection features a unique visual language that reflects the identity of the individual storyteller. The modular format, which incorporates different paper stocks, printing methods, and a combination of sewn and Coptic binding, adds a tactile dimension to the storytelling experience. The sewn and vacuum-sealed elements evoke a sense of impermanence and emotional tension, while the inclusion of a business card extends the narrative and invites new voices to join the ongoing story.The Bronze A' Design Award for Roots serves as a testament to Xun Zuo's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of print design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within Xun Zuo's practice, fostering further innovation at the intersection of branding, experiential design, and fashion. As Roots gains international exposure through the A' Design Award platform, it has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire other designers to explore the social and emotional dimensions of print media.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xun ZuoXun Zuo is a multi-disciplinary designer whose work explores the intersection of brand, environment, and culture. With a bold and thoughtful approach, Xun crafts visually immersive experiences that resonate deeply with audiences. Originally from China and trained at Pratt Institute in New York, Xun brings a cross-cultural lens to every project, allowing him to create brand experiences that are visually striking, emotionally engaging, and strategically grounded. His work has been recognized by the A' Design Award for its innovative approach to storytelling and emotional design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovative conceptual approach, effective communication, visual impact, typography excellence, originality, print quality, use of space and layout, consistency in design language, adherence to brand identity, color usage, attention to detail, choice of materials, incorporation of illustrations and photography, sustainability, cultural relevance, target audience engagement, strategic planning, functional implementation, and overall presentation quality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of innovation and advancement, driving forward the transformative power of good design to create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+ +39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.