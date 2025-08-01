Gujarat To Host State-Level 'PM Kisan Utsav Diwas' Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Aug 1 (IANS) The Gujarat government will organise a state-level celebration of 'PM Kisan Utsav Diwas' in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

As part of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers across the country and release the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which provides direct income support to farmers.

Speaking ahead of the event, State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel stated that over 9.7 crore farmers across India will receive financial assistance exceeding Rs 20,500 crore through this instalment.

In Gujarat alone, more than 52.16 lakh farming families will benefit, receiving a cumulative amount of over Rs 1,118 crore, directly transferred to their bank accounts.

In Gandhinagar, beneficiaries of various central and state agricultural schemes will receive assistance during the ceremony. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will felicitate progressive farmers.

At the district level, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel will lead celebrations in Rajkot, with similar events being held across all districts of the state.

Live telecasts of the Prime Minister's address will be streamed at Gram Panchayats and 30 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across Gujarat.

An estimated 2.5 lakh farmers are expected to participate in these statewide celebrations.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, more than 11 crore farmer families in India have received Rs 3.69 lakh crore in financial aid across 19 instalments since the scheme's inception.

Gujarat alone has disbursed over Rs 19,993 crore to its beneficiary farmers so far.

As of 2025, Gujarat is home to approximately 62 lakh registered farmer families, according to data from the Gujarat State Agriculture Department. Of these, more than 52.16 lakh farmers are registered beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme, which provides direct financial assistance to landholding farmers.

The state's agricultural landscape is dominated by small and marginal farmers, who constitute around 75 per cent of the total farming population.

Gujarat's farmers cultivate a wide range of crops, from cotton, groundnut, and millet in Saurashtra to wheat, rice, and sugarcane in North and Central Gujarat.

The government has also focused on promoting horticulture, animal husbandry, and organic farming, with over 3,200 cooperative societies and 30 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) playing a key role in farmer outreach and training.