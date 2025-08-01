Womenin Ignites Women's Month With The Launch Of A Bold Multi-Sectoral Campaign And Countdown To Womenin Festival 2025

As South Africa marks the beginning of Women's Month this August, WomenIN proudly launches a dedicated, multi-sectoral campaign designed to spotlight the everyday advocacy required to shift the narrative around women's empowerment. While Women's Month may be a moment of national focus, WomenIN champions the belief that true empowerment is not confined to a single month - it's a daily, ongoing commitment to advocacy, collaboration, and change.

This campaign is more than a celebration - it's a call to action , uniting voices across energy, mobility, mining, retail, customer experience, tech, green economy, and beyond. It sets the stage for the highly anticipated WomenIN Festival 2025 , taking place in Cape Town on the 13th and 14th of November , under the theme:

LIMITLESS: NO LABELS. NO LIMITS. NO APOLOGIES.

She's not fitting in - she's standing out, showing up, and shaking the world. A celebration of authenticity, boldness, and multidimensional brilliance.

Throughout August and into the months that follow, WomenIN will roll out collaborative activations, workshops, dialogues, and digital campaigns in partnership with leading organizations, changemakers, and grassroots initiatives that are tackling the toughest issues facing women today - from economic inequality to gender-based violence.

“This work is personal. It's not just a campaign, it's our calling,” says Naz Fredericks-Maharaj , Director of the WomenIN Portfolio.“We know that real impact is not created by ticking boxes in August, but by showing up every single day. And yet, during this symbolic month, we rise even higher, because the challenges facing women demand nothing less.”

The WomenIN team, led by a collective of women who themselves have broken barriers across industries, is working tirelessly - often behind the scenes and often against the odds - to bring this movement to life.

“While this journey is often challenging, it's our purpose and passion that fuels us,” adds Naz Fredericks-Maharaj , Director of the WomenIN Portfolio , “Every day, we are connecting with organizations, finalizing partnerships, and laying the groundwork for something truly transformative. Our WomenIN Festival will be the heartbeat of this mission - but the build-up is where the real change begins.”

Already, strategic partnerships are being launched and announced. Many of these partners are NPOs and impact-driven organizations actively addressing systemic challenges and building tangible solutions for women across South Africa and the continent. These alliances underscore WomenIN's deep commitment to cross-sectoral collaboration, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

With the stage set for a powerful Women's Month, WomenIN invites all women, male allies, and stakeholders to join the movement - to rise, to speak, to collaborate, and to break through the barriers that remain.

Stay connected, stay inspired, and get ready to stand with us at the WomenIN Festival this November.

Because empowerment isn't a moment. It's a movement.

Whether you've followed us from the beginning or you're only just discovering our work, this is your invitation to join a growing network of changemakers who are louder together, braver together - and better together.

Visit to get your ticket, sponsor someone else's, or explore partnership opportunities.

Come as you are. Leave ignited.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Additional Information:





Contact the team:

...

About WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact:

WomenIN is a powerful cross-sector movement that connects, inspires, and uplifts women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy, WiN is driving real change by building inclusive ecosystems where women can thrive.

Through a range of in-person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co-create solutions for Africa's future. With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female-owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to come.

Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or individual changemaker, there is space for you at the table-because we win when we WiN together.

For more information, please visit: .

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations that drive growth and transformation across Africa's industries. With 20+ years of experience on the continent, the group delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, Retail, and Women Empowerment.

The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship initiative of VUKA Group, championing gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a commitment to sustainable development, VUKA is creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to rise.

Learn more at: