Allergic Rhinitis Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, themarket size reached a value of USD 3,744.3 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the top 7 major markets to reach USD 5,753.8 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.01% during 2025-2035. This is due to an increase in the utilization of sublingual allergen immunotherapy because of a number of benefits, such as its ease of self-administered dosing and the reduced risk of systemic side effects.

Allergic rhinitis is a nasal inflammation brought about by the hypersensitivity reaction of human immunity to the inhaled allergens. The market for allergic rhinitis is experiencing huge growth due to some of the key factors. First and foremost, a growing incidence of allergic rhinitis is driving the market. Urbanization and pollution levels have grown; this, in turn, has boosted allergy occurrences; now, a rise in demand exists for proper treatments. Secondly, much awareness pertaining to allergic diseases is favoring patients opting for medical treatment, which is fostering the growth of this market. Meanwhile, with technologies improving, early and very precise diagnosis has been ensured for allergic rhinitis, thereby providing new opportunities for further market growth.

On another note, the introduction of new therapeutic products, including immunotherapy and biologics, is also strengthening the market for allergic rhinitis. Additionally, with the increase of over-the-counter (OTC) consumption, the drugs are becoming more accessible, supporting another factor in market growth. In convergence with this, pharmaceutical industries' growing investment in R&D is resulting in ongoing development of advanced and targeted therapies. At the same time, strategic partnerships and collaborations between major players in the market are boosting product lines and increasing market penetration. Moreover, the use of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and mobile health applications, is enhancing the management of patients and treatment regimen compliance. This digitalization is likely to fuel the allergic rhinitis market over the next few years.

