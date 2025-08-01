Song Of The Earth Artistic Documentary For A Better China 2025 Exhibition Series Launches With Global Dialogue On Ecological Civilization
The preceding day witnessed an international dialogue with ambassadors from over twenty countries including Grenada, Slovakia and Samoa. This high-level forum saw the launch of the Better China International Dialogue, a joint effort by China Academy of Art and Beijing International Club to amplify China's ecological stories globally. The initiative represents a significant contribution to both the cultural exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.
At the opening ceremony, representatives from across the nation shared innovative approaches and experiences in ecological conservation and sustainable urban-rural development. Diplomatic envoys from multiple countries engaged with these case studies through diverse lenses-urban regeneration, social intervention, rural revitalization, and international dialogue--while contributing their own nations' expertise in cultural preservation and urban transformation. This dynamic exchange created a vibrant confluence of practical wisdom across cultural boundaries.
Designed as a "constellation" of four interconnected sections, the exhibition forms a panoramic tapestry that mirrors the complexity and systemic nature of eco-civilization. It highlights the dynamic interplay between individuals, communities, local initiatives, and national strategies-bridging present actions with future visions. The exhibition's international editions in Seoul, London and Fiji further testify to its global relevance.
As Yu Xuhong, president of CAA profoundly stated, more than a retrospective, "Song of the Earth" is a living, evolving platform for social engagement and public discourse. By weaving together artistic practice and societal action, the 2025 edition aspires to create a broader narrative space, uniting diverse changemakers in collective pursuit of Beautiful China's next chapter.
SOURCE China Academy of Art
