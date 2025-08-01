MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nexans Statement Regarding the Great Sea Interconnector Project

Paris, August 1st, 2025 – In response to recent press articles concerning the Great Sea Interconnector project, Nexans would like to clarify the following:

All cables already manufactured for the GSI project have been fully paid for, therefore eliminating any financial exposure in the event of project adjustments. Nexans' state-of-the-art HVDC cable solutions are in high demand across multiple global projects.

As a result, any available manufacturing capacity could be redeployed to other ongoing and upcoming initiatives.

Attachment

