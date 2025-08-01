Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Report 2025 Tech Advances Propel Pedestrian Airbags To $2.91 Billion Market By 2029
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Characteristics
3. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Trends and Strategies
4. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag PESTEL Analysis
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024
5.5. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F,
5.6. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market, Segmentation by Airbag Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
- Front Pedestrian Airbag Lateral Pedestrian Airbag Pop-Up Pedestrian Airbag
6.2. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market, Segmentation By Deployment Mechanism Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
- Sensor-Based Camera-Based Radar-Based
6.3. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
- Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle
6.4. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market, Segmentation by Sales Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket
6.5. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market, Sub-Segmentation of Front Pedestrian Airbag, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
- Windshield Airbag Hood Airbag Bumper Airbag
6.6. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market, Sub-Segmentation of Lateral Pedestrian Airbag, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
- Side Panel Airbag A-Pillar Airbag Door-Mounted Airbag
6.7. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pop-Up Pedestrian Airbag, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F
- Hood Lift Airbag Grille-Mounted Airbag Fender-Mounted Airbag
7-29. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Regional and Country Analysis
30. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Toyota Motor Corporation - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.2. Ford Motor Company - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.3. General Motors Company - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.4. BMW AG - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.5. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
31. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Robert Bosch GmbH
31.2. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
31.3. Daimler AG
31.4. Denso Corporation
31.5. Continental AG
31.6. Hyundai Mobis
31.7. Volvo Car Corporation
31.8. Magna International Inc.
31.9. TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation
31.10. Joyson Safety Systems
31.11. Autoliv Inc.
31.12. Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
31.13. Daicel Corporation
31.14. Kolon Industries Inc.
31.15. Ashimori Co.
32. Global Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market
34. Recent Developments in the Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market
35. Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Growth Strategies
