Pedestrian Protection Airbag Market Report 2025 Tech Advances Propel Pedestrian Airbags To $2.91 Billion Market By 2029

The pedestrian protection airbag market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The growth in the historic period was driven by the rise in vehicular traffic, an increase in road accidents, growth in vehicle production, the expansion of automotive safety regulations, and a rise in consumer awareness about safety.

The pedestrian protection airbag market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart vehicles, an increasing urban population, the expansion of pedestrian facilities, growing concerns over pedestrian safety, and stricter government safety mandates.

Major trends expected during this period include technological advancements in airbag systems, the integration of artificial intelligence in vehicle safety, the development of smarter airbags with sensors, advancements in sensor technology for collision detection, and the emergence of 3D-printed airbags.



The increase in vehicular traffic is expected to drive the growth of the pedestrian protection airbag market. Vehicular traffic refers to the movement of various vehicles, such as cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, bicycles, and other forms of transportation on roads. The rise in traffic is largely due to population growth, urbanization, and higher disposable incomes, which lead to increased vehicle ownership and usage. Pedestrian protection airbags play a critical role in improving traffic safety by reducing the severity of injuries when a pedestrian is involved in a collision with a vehicle. For example, in May 2024, the Department of Transport, a UK-based government department, reported that car traffic on motorways in Great Britain increased by 3.3% in 2023, totaling 48.5 billion vehicle miles. Additionally, van traffic rose by 1.6%, reaching 13 billion vehicle miles. Consequently, the rise in vehicular traffic is significantly contributing to the growth of the pedestrian protection airbag market.

Leading companies in the pedestrian protection airbag market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as airbags made from recycled polyester, to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact while ensuring safety performance. Recycled polyester airbags are made entirely from recycled materials, which helps significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions without compromising safety standards. For instance, in June 2024, Autoliv Inc., a Sweden-based motor vehicle parts manufacturer, introduced airbag cushions made from 100% recycled polyester, reducing the greenhouse gas footprint of airbags. This innovation, developed in collaboration with supply chain partners, decreases the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint by about 50% at the polymer level while maintaining the same safety performance as traditional polyester airbags. The use of recycled polyester not only reduces GHG emissions during manufacturing but also supports the circular economy by reusing materials that would otherwise go to waste.

Major players in the pedestrian protection airbag market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Volvo Car Corporation, Magna International Inc., TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Joyson Safety Systems, Autoliv Inc.

Airbag Type : Front Pedestrian Airbag; Lateral Pedestrian Airbag; Pop-Up Pedestrian Airbag

Deployment Mechanism Type : Sensor-Based; Camera-Based; Radar-Based

Application : Passenger Vehicle; Commercial Vehicle Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM); Aftermarket

Front Pedestrian Airbag : Windshield Airbag; Hood Airbag; Bumper Airbag

Lateral Pedestrian Airbag : Side Panel Airbag; a-Pillar Airbag; Door-Mounted Airbag Pop-Up Pedestrian Airbag : Hood Lift Airbag; Grille-Mounted Airbag; Fender-Mounted Airbag

