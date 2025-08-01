Advanced Authentication Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Advanced Authentication Market To Surge By USD 75.57 Billion From 2024-2029, Driven By Online Transactions Boom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The advanced authentication market is set to surge by USD 75.57 billion from 2024-2029, with a CAGR of 21.6%. Rising online transactions and BYOD adoption are key drivers. Covering 25 vendors, the report analyzes technology, type, deployment, end-users, and geography, detailing key players like Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Oracle Corp.

The advanced authentication market is projected to expand by USD 75.57 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a swift CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. This comprehensive market report offers a holistic assessment, encompassing market size forecasts, prevailing trends, growth factors, challenges, and key vendor analysis.

Focusing on the current market dynamics, this report sheds light on the notable trends and primary drivers within the advanced authentication market. A significant surge in online transaction volumes coupled with the robust security provided by hardware one-time password tokens fuels market expansion. Moreover, the increasing embrace of BYOD (bring your own device) strategies by various enterprises further propels market growth.

The study furnishes comprehensive market data, encompassing segments with regional breakdowns and a detailed vendor landscape. Historical data aligns harmoniously with forecast information to facilitate forward-looking insights.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:



Biometrics Multi-factor authentication

By Type:



Large enterprise SME

By Deployment:



Cloud-based On-premises

By End-user:



BFSI

Healthcare

Government and defense

IT and telecom Others

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

The advent of out-of-band (OOB) authentication emerges as a pivotal catalyst propelling growth in the advanced authentication market. Additionally, the rise of cloud-based multi-factor authentication and a growing inclination for unified authentication platforms are expected to significantly boost market demand.

Report Coverage:



Advanced Authentication Market Sizing

Advanced Authentication Market Forecast Advanced Authentication Market Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis embedded within the report is crafted to empower clients in bolstering their market stance. Detailed insights are provided on several leading vendors, including Atos SE, Beyond Identity Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and more. The analysis includes forward-looking information on emerging trends and challenges, enabling companies to strategize and capture upcoming growth opportunities effectively.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Analysis



Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape



Market ecosystem



Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing



Market definition



Market segment analysis



Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size



Global Advanced Authentication Market 2019 - 2023



Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023



End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis

Impact of AI on Global Advanced Authentication Market

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology



Market segments



Comparison by Technology



Biometrics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Multi-factor authentication - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type



Market segments



Comparison by Type



Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



SME - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment



Market segments



Comparison by Deployment



Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user



Market segments



Comparison by End-user



BFSI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis



Companies profiled



Company ranking index



Market positioning of companies





Atos SE





Beyond Identity Inc.





Broadcom Inc.





Cisco Systems Inc.





Entrust Corp.





FEITIAN Technologies Co. Ltd.





ForgeRock Inc.





Fujitsu Ltd.





Infineon Technologies AG





International Business Machines Corp.





Mastercard Inc.





Open Text Corp.





Oracle Corp.





Thales Group Versasec AB

