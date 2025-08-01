Heavy Rain Lashes Bihar IMD Issues Orange Alert For 19 Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) Incessant rainfall lashed parts of Bihar on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and disrupting normal life.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for large parts of the state, residents have been advised to step out only if necessary.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in 19 districts, including Patna, Gaya, Jamui, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Vaishali, Samastipur, and Nawada for the next 48 hours.

The situation has already begun to deteriorate in several areas, with waterlogging reported in low-lying parts of Patna and other districts since early morning.

According to the IMD, strong winds of 30-40 km/h and thunderstorms with lightning are likely to accompany the rain.

In some parts of Bhagalpur, Saran, Bhojpur, Buxar, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, and Arwal, rainfall may range between 65 mm to 115.5 mm, which could lead to further flood-like conditions and rising water levels in rivers.

In Bhagalpur, soil erosion is taking place in several villages located on the banks of the Ganga River.

The district administrations have issued public safety advisories, urging people, especially those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to remain indoors and monitor weather updates.

"We are taking all necessary precautions and mobilising disaster response teams. Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel," said a disaster management official in Patna.

Despite the disruption, the ongoing spell of rain has come as a much-needed relief for farmers, as the state had been battling a 39 per cent rainfall deficit so far this monsoon.

Bihar has received only 304.9 mm of rain as compared to the normal 503.8 mm expected by this time of the season.

Patna itself had recorded around 20 per cent less rainfall, though the recent showers are expected to help sowing and crop health.

Due to a low-pressure area over the region, the rain is likely to continue for the next few days, the weather office said.