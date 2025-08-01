A NEW CHAPTER FOR OCEANCO: NEW SHAREHOLDER GABE NEWELL
ALBLASSERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanco, one of the world's leading custom yacht builders, is entering a new chapter with Gabe Newell – founder of Valve, tech pioneer, and longtime supporter.
Over the past 15 years, under the stewardship of the Barwani family, Oceanco has delivered some of the most iconic yachts - including Kaos, Bravo Eugenia, Black Pearl and Koru. With this foundation in place, it's time for Oceanco's next ownership. The Barwani family will remain active in the yachting world through their continued ownership of Turquoise Yachts, the leading Turkish custom yacht builder.
Gabe Newell is not entering this world as a financier or a strategist, but as a hands-on visionary who respects the sea, the craft, and above all, the people who make it possible. He wants Oceanco to continue on what it already does best: placing people first. This is not about buying a yacht company. It's about plugging into a team and exploring what kind of future they can create when nothing holds them back.
Human-first. Ocean-minded. Future-focused.
Welcome to Oceanco's next journey.
IMAGES
A selection of images are available for download here
CONTACT
Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Director
[email protected] /+31 78 69 95 399
SOURCE OceancoWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment