USD/CAD Forecast 01/08: Strengthens Ahead Of Report (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar continues to see a lot of noise to the upside and momentum, especially now that we are looking at this through the prism of a market that I think, will continue to favor the US dollar over the longer term. And with the jobs number coming out on Friday, that could be your next catalyst, as the Federal Reserve will have to keep the employment situation in the back of their mind.
I would love to see the US dollar plunge a bit initially only to bounce so I can buy it, offering a bit of value in that move. The two hundred day EMA is sitting just below the 1.39 level. And if we can break above there, then the market really starts to take off.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think will continue to be very noisy, but we have just printed the sixth positive day in a row from a triple bottom. So, I do think the trend is changing. I also recognize it will be very noisy, but I favor the US dollar or perhaps more specifically. I don't like the Canadian dollar.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and predictions ? Check out the best currency exchange broker Canada for you.
