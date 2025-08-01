Nasdaq Forecast Today 01/08: Rough Range (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 went back and forth during the trading session on Thursday with a lot of volatility. I think it's basically a market that just has no idea what to do with itself. After all, the Federal Reserve did seem a bit more hawkish than anticipated, causing the US dollar to rise, and people to worry about momentary policy.
The reality is, I think there's a lot of questions out there and we are in the midst of earnings season. So that skews the way the market reacts as well, after the bell earnings can cause absolute havoc. So, with this, I am looking for short-term pullback to take advantage of. I would love to see the NASDAQ 100 drop towards the 23,000 level and bounce.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt might end up being 23,250 that we pull back to. We'll just have to wait and see. If we can break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Thursday, then I think we will go hunting for the 24,000 level above. I don't have any interest in shorting. And I do think that despite the fact that we are about to get a pullback more likely than not, I still want to see a little bit of value offer that I can take advantage of.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
