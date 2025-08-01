Figure It Out: In Switzerland, Migration Isn't Just Inbound





The high immigration figures for Switzerland make it easy to forget that not everyone who arrives is going to stay.

In fact, the Alpine nation actually sees a relatively high number of people leaving compared to those arriving.⁠

Read this article to find out who the roughly 90,000 foreigners leaving Switzerland each year are and why they're heading off.

This content was published on May 1, 2025 Who are the 90,000 or so foreigners who leave Switzerland each year, and why do they do so?

