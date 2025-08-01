EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

HomeToGo to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on 14 August 2025

HomeToGo to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on 14 August 2025 Luxembourg, 1 August 2025 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 (ending 30 June 2025) at 7:00 am CEST on 14 August 2025. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO, and Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors. The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: . About HomeToGo Group HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. HomeToGo is the top sponsor and official travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo_PRO, the company's B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful within vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. HomeToGo was born in Berlin and is built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: HomeToGo - Millions of stays. One home. Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

