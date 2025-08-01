Maharashtra Govt. & Art Of Living's SSRDP Join Hands To Transform 150 Government-Aided Schools
|
The Government of Maharashtra and The Art of Living's SSRDP signed an MoU to transform 150 government-aided schools across 10 districts
This collaborative partnership aims to make government schools aspirational spaces of learning and holistic development by enhancing digital infrastructure, revamping physical facilities and introducing comprehensive wellbeing and capacity-building programs for students and teachers alike.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Hon'ble Chief Minister stated,“We are committed to transforming education in Maharashtra. Through this partnership with the Art of Living SSRDP, we aim to create environments that nurture not just academic excellence but also emotional, digital and moral intelligence in our students.”
Vision and Key Focus Areas
The initiative seeks to provide students with equal opportunities for growth by implementing a wide range of interventions including:
Establishment of digital smart classrooms and computer labs
STEM and science labs to encourage hands-on innovation
Structured training programs for teachers on modern pedagogy
Yoga, meditation and emotional resilience sessions for wellbeing
Renovation of classrooms, libraries, and sanitation facilities
Installation of solar units for uninterrupted power supply
Creative and sports-based development programs
Vibrant, inspiring school environments with murals and learning corners
Each school will undergo a baseline assessment to design tailored intervention plans, with the implementation phased over three years. The programs will be supported through CSR partnerships and philanthropic contributions mobilized by the Art of Living SSRDP.
Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust, said,“This MoU embodies Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji's vision of holistic education that empowers every child emotionally, physically and intellectually. Together with the Maharashtra Government, we will reimagine these schools into vibrant centers of learning and inspiration.”
Call for Collaboration
The Art of Living SSRDP invites corporates, philanthropic institutions, and community stakeholders to join this mission and contribute to the transformation of these schools, making them models of inclusive and empowered education.
About The Art of Living Sri Sri Rural Development Program (SSRDP)
Sri Sri Rural Development Program (SSRDP) is dedicated to uplifting rural communities across India. Inspired by the teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, initiatives leverage sustainable technologies, value-based education, and strategic partnerships to empower farmers, enhance livelihoods, and foster a balanced, prosperous environment.
